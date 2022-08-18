On WhatsApp, Bolsonarista businessmen defend a coup if Lula wins

A group of businessmen who support President Jair Bolsonaro have expressed their support for a coup d’état if President Lula is elected in the elections. The information comes from columnist Guilherme Amado, from metropoliseswho followed, for months, exchanges of messages from a Whatsapp group called Entrepreneurs & Politics.

The group includes entrepreneurs such as Luciano Hang, owner of Havan; Afrânio Barreira, from the Coco Bambu Group; José Isaac Peres, owner of shopping mall giant Multiplan; and others less famous, like José Koury, owner of Barra World Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro; Ivan Wrobel, from construction company W3 Engenharia; and Marco Aurélio Raymundo, known as Morongo, owner of the surfwear Mormaii.

According to the columnist, the high point of support for the democratic rupture took place on July 31, when Koury stated, in a message, that he preferred a coup to the return of the PT. “I prefer a coup than the return of PT. A million times. AND surely no one will stop doing business with Brazil. As they do with various dictatorships around the world,” she wrote.

In the group, businessmen also express support for the September 7 act, called by Bolsonaro, and repeat the former captain’s theses about fraud in the elections.

“I want to see if the STF has the courage to rig the elections after a military parade on Av. Atlantic with the troops applauded by the public”, wrote Ivan Wrobel, owner of W3 Engenharia, a construction company specializing in high-end properties, mainly in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“September 7 is being timed to unite the people and the Army and at the same time make it clear which side the Army is on. Top strategy and the stage will be Rio. The Brazilian icon city abroad. It will make it very clear”, added the doctor from Rio Grande do Sul Marco Aurélio Raymundo, known as Morongo and owner of the Mormaii brand.

Among the messages there is also a statement in favor of the institutional rupture made by businessman André Tissot, from Grupo Sierra, a company from Rio Grande do Sul that specializes in the sale of luxury furniture, defending that an intervention should have taken place longer ago. According to him, the coup should have happened a long time ago.

“The coup would have had to have taken place in the first days of government. [Em] 2019 would have gained another 10 years more”, he published.