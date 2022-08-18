Overture, The New Supersonic Plane

American Airlines announced on Tuesday (16) the purchase of 20 Overture planes, manufactured by North American Boom Supersonic. It is a new supersonic passenger plane, which is expected to fly at twice the speed of current commercial jets.

The aircraft is expected to fly for the first time in 2026 — 23 years after the last flight of the Concorde, a supersonic commercial passenger plane that left the skies in 2003. In 2029, commercial passenger operations should begin.

When ready, the Overture will make a flight connecting New York (USA) to London (England) in three and a half hours, half of the current seven hours that the segment normally consumes. The promise is bold, but several companies in the market, such as United, American Airlines and Japan Airlines, have already bet on the purchase of new units.

The model promises to reach a speed of Mach 1.7, that is, 1.7 times the speed of sound, at an altitude of about 18 km. This represents something around 1,800 km/h, practically double that of planes like the Boeing 777 and Airbus A330, which fly at around 880 km/h at cruising altitude.

New Concorde

Boom Overture: New supersonic plane set to fly for the first time in 2026 Image: Disclosure / Boom Supersonic

The project has been considered the successor to the Concorde, which flew between the 1970s and the beginning of the 2000s. To date, three airlines have already opted for the purchase of 130 Overture units.

It is expected to fly distances of up to 7,871 km, carrying between 65 and 80 passengers. In addition to a new aerodynamic design, unlike most current planes as it will have to withstand supersonic speeds, it will also be made of composite materials, such as carbon fiber.

This promises to make the plane lighter, which will save fuel, as it will have to carry less weight.

The expectation of executives of the companies involved in the project is that it will reach supersonic speeds consuming a small fraction of what Concorde consumed.

At the time, the Concorde reached Mach 2, that is, twice the speed of sound. The Overture, reaching Mach 1.7, will already use less fuel, but the company’s goal is for it to comply with the regulations for emission of carbon in the atmosphere to be economically viable.

This type of flight should be proportionately more expensive, as it will take fewer passengers to take the same route than planes that carry up to hundreds of people on the same stretch.

As the plane’s body is smaller than that of a regular commercial plane, there shouldn’t be much room left for carrying containerized cargo. With this, the entire cost of the flight will be transferred to passengers, increasing the value of the tickets.

These values, however, are not defined yet.

Datasheet

Model: overture

Manufacturer: Supersonic boom

Length: 61.3 meters

Wingspan (distance from tip to tip of wings): 32 meters

Cruising speed (at 18 km altitude): Mach 1.7, or 1.7 times the speed of sound (about 1,800 km/h)

Capacity: 65 to 80 passengers

Autonomy (maximum distance flown): 7,871 km

Date of first flight (forecast): 2026

Start-up (forecast): 2029