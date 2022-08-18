Paes: Army cancels 7/9 parade, but Copacabana will have military ‘act’ – 08/17/2022

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) reported on Twitter that the September 7 parade in the city was cancelled. There were great expectations, as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced a few weeks ago that the parade, traditionally held in the Center, would be transferred to Copacabana. In the same neighborhood, demonstrations by Bolsonarist groups are planned.

In recent days, active-duty military personnel and politicians closest to the president have been trying to get him to give up the idea, to prevent the change of location from being interpreted as support by the Armed Forces to radical protesters, who defend anti-democratic agendas.

“I was informed by the Military Commander of the East that this year we will not have the traditional military parade on Presidente Vargas (Avenue) nor on Copacabana beach. , without bleachers or parade”, explained Paes.

“As it had already been published by some press organs, presentations by the Navy and the Air Force should take place at sea and in the air, without any kind of interference in the runways of Avenida Atlântica”.

The mayor said that in the coming days he will have meetings with the Armed Forces to organize details. Paes added that this is the “request” he received from the Brazilian Army.

Paes does not clarify, however, whether the Army’s “act” will have space reserved for authorities. Even reduced, this military exhibition is being considered by Bolsonaristas as a concession to the plans of the president, who announced that he will be in Copacabana on the afternoon of the 7th.