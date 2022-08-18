Palhinha criticizes Thiago Neves and Sobis on Cruzeiro: ‘What kind of love is this?’

photo: supersports Cruzeiro’s goal in the 1990s, Palhinha pointed out a deliberate error by Thiago Neves in a penalty kick against CSA and criticized Sobis’ stance in 2016

Penalty out of Thiago Neves

Thiago Neves had the chance to tie the game against CSA, for the 35th round of the Brazilian, in penalty kick, 19 minutes into the second half. What could have been the reaction’s goal ended with a mistake that discredited the entire crowd in the possibility of a tie. The point guard took it from the goalkeeper, but kicked it out. Cruzeiro lost the game by 1 to 0, in Mineiro.

At the time, Thiago Neves apologized for the mistake. “A great chance to tie the game for us to grow, we tried in several ways. But it’s my fault, I apologize, the penalty was on my feet. It’s my responsibility. I take responsibility, but there are still three games to try reverse,” he said.

Cruzeiro was relegated in the last round of the 2019 Brazilian Championship with a 2-0 defeat against Palmeiras, also in Mineiro.

Straw regrets Sobis ‘lack of respect’

It was also left for Rafael Sobis, ex-Cruzeiro. The striker even declared that, in a game against Internacional, his favorite club, he did everything he could to not create any risks in the meta colorada.

“And I also saw a report by Sobis, that in the game against Inter, he beat the crner higher. ‘ dude, that’s why you have to have some tapas’. I played for America, I played for Cruzeiro, I have to respect the colors of Cruzeiro. What kind of professional is this?”, criticized Palhinha.

Rafael Sobis made this revelation in an interview with the Duda Garbiin January of this year.

The game in question was valid for the 37th round of the 2016 Brazilian Championship, Sobis’ first year at Cruzeiro. A revs at Beira-Rio could demote Internacional to Serie B.

Colorado beat Cruzeiro 1-0, but ended up falling to Second Division in the final round of the Brazilian.

Sobis revealed that he took actions during the game to help Inter. “A lot of people from Inter called me. Look at the game. I didn’t enter the area. But why would I say that at the time, you know? You can watch the whole game, I didn’t enter the big area. No one noticed, and it was a game that did not influence (for Cruzeiro)”.

At another point in the interview, Sobis revealed that he purposely took a wrong corner against Internacional and was called out by Mano Menezes, then coach from Cruzeiro.

“There was a corner, and we feel the game, right? Wow, we’re close to scoring. I took the corner in the sky, man. I took the corner, the ball traveled a lot, a lot. I took the corner, and I don’t hit that way. The ball was in Danilo’s hand”.

“When I hit it, it was on the side of our bench. Man, Mano Menezes used to curse me. He cursed me a lot, because I think he noticed, I don’t deny seeing the ball. And I told him to calm down, the game 0-0”, said Sobis.