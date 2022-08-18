Palmeiras did not agree to pay a penny for Renan. Contract terminated for just cause. For the death of Eliezer Pena – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

There was no forgiveness.

As the blog had anticipated in the fateful Friday, July 22, when he was involved in an accident, which killed Eliezer Pena, Renan would never play at Palmeiras. Your contract would go until December 2025.

The termination was officially published yesterday in the CBF Daily Newsletter.

The promise that Renan would never put the green shirt was made by President Leila Pereira herself. Despite arriving at the 11-year-old club, he was appointed as one of the biggest promises of recent years, has been captain of the under-20 team, with several calls for Brazilian base teams, show excellent potential.

The transactions site, Transfermarkt, admits that the value of the left -handed defender in the market, before the accident, of course, was 9 million euros, about $ 47 million.

Leila as soon as she learned of the details of the accident was firm with the executive Anderson Barros. Termination of contract for cause. The Legal Department of Palmeiras accepted the thesis.

The reason was the report of Bragança Paulista police officers who cite that Renan showed signs of drunkenness.

And refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Or the blood withdrawal to measure the alcohol content on his body when he drove his Honda Civic against kilometer 47 of the Alkinda Monteiro Junqueira highway.

And it hit the motorcycle that was driven by Eliezer Pena, 38, who was going to work around six in the morning.

Renan returned from a party in Campinas.

The police report, given by a test, is explicit.

“The driver (Renan) got into the car and was lying in the back seat, left, sat on the floor, cried and vomited.

“Minutes later a girl arrived in a white Ford Ka and gave her a lot of water to drink, about two liters, which were in a pet bottle. Soon after the driver of the vehicle started urinating.”

He had his driver’s license suspended for excessive fines.

And, according to the police report, he would have confessed that he slept at the wheel after spending the night in clear.





Renan was arrested. And he was released having to pay $ 242,000 in bail.

The money was intended for the woman and the two daughters of Eliezer.

Leila Pereira was angry with the situation.

He ordered Eliezer’s family to be financially supported.

And the terminated contract.

It was the same posture as Red Bull Bragantino, who was borrowed until the end of this year.

Renan was indicted for manslaughter when there is no intention to kill. The penalty is five to eight years in jail. But the Public Prosecution Service can still report it by Doloso, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lawyers of the player also tried to the possibility of some financial compensation from Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras. But the posture of the two boards was firm. Just cause.

The fatal accident caused by Renan directly reaches the image of the two clubs. The player’s conduct was considered unacceptable.

The Palmeiras Legal Department took all care until the termination was made yesterday at the CBF. In order not to be the possibility of legal fight.

The court has determined that Renan is prohibited from traveling to the trial.

Entrepreneurs led to him a poll from Al-Jazira, the United Arab Emirates, as they consider that Renan would not be able to continue playing in Brazil.

But the proposal was not on.

The court did not authorize the country’s departure.

Palmeiras, in 107 years, has never been under contract an accused of murder.

Information shows that Renan is depressed. With psychological help to support the situation.

Meanwhile, Leila is aware of Eliezer Pena’s family.

His widow and the two daughters went to Allianz Parque to accompany Palmeiras and Goiás.

They had access to Abel Ferreira and the players.

It was a encouragement.

For the revolting situation.

Leila Pereira fulfilled his word.

Renan will never play at Palmeiras …