‘Pantanal’: Bruaca and Alcides will have sex in the shed and talk about Tenório’s death; see images | come around

What heat! This Wednesday’s chapter of Pantanal will be very hot for Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). Soon after a viola circle, the couple will meet in the shed and have a warm night. After all, if there’s something without limits, it’s Mary Bru’s fire, right?
In addition to a hot sex, the two will talk about the future and next steps. Alcides will show concern about the fact that Tenório (Murilo Benício) knows that Bruaca is living on the farm of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). In this way, he will give the ultimatum:
“If we want to live together, Maria, we’re going to have to face it… Yeah. I’ve been warned by the cramullion… He’s dead, or we!
