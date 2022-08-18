‘Pantanal’: José Lucas forgives Erica’s lie, but father-in-law destroys marriage

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Globo/ João Miguel Jr.)

Here is the first image of Érica (Marcela Fetter) dressed as a bride for her wedding to José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in “Pantanal”. The ceremony, however, will not have a happy ending.

When she is about to go up to the altar, the young woman will ask to talk to her fiancé and reveal that she lost her son after a miscarriage. She will add that she was afraid to tell him everything, as he was so happy. In fact, the girl will have given in to pressure from her parents to deceive the boy.

READ MORE

Back in “Pantanal”, Gisela Reimann remembers the impact of hot scenes from the first version on her personal life

Old man from Rio shocks Juma with revelation about pregnancy

Find out how Tenorio’s son will die

Castration scene is maintained, but undergoes adaptations

Tenório comes out of his mind after learning that his son has died. Understand

José Lucas will be devastated, but will console the bride and claim that she should have told the whole truth. The boy will guarantee that nothing will change between them. At this moment, Ibraim will appear and rush the two of them to the ceremony:

– Then you cry for the baby.

Upon hearing the phrase, the pawn will realize that everyone knew the truth and that the idea was to deceive him until the marriage was completed. After that, he will give up everything and leave.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: