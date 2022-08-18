‘Pantanal’: Juma will have a jealousy crisis and will ask about Jove’s ‘affair’ | come around

Filo tries to convince Juma to return to Jove
In the next chapters of the 9 o’clock soap opera, upon returning from a trip, Jove will apologize to Velho do Rio for having taken a photo of him without permission and will decide to look for his wife. To his surprise, she will welcome him to the tapera with an open heart and the two will get back together. What’s more, our leopard will live on the farm again.
The Velho do Rio tells Juma that he cannot feel Jove
Jove manages to take a picture of Velho do Rio
And to have everything clear in the relationship, Jove will assume that he had an attraction for Miriam, that girl who was taking care of the farms in Santa Catarina, remember? It will all start when Juma speaks:
Jove meets Miriam
Jealous, she will tell what she heard from the Velho do Rio:
“The Old Man said you could be happier with her.”
Ah! How to deal with jaguar jealousy? Jove knows:
“I was really happy there, Juma. Not only happy, but fulfilled”, he will confirm.
“Miriam is a very dear person, but she is not you.”
In ‘Pantanal’, Juma will show jealousy of Jove — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo
🎧 Hear what will happen in today’s chapter of “Pantanal”
And who knew our leopard would be insecure.
“I’m pregnant with you, Juventino… But if you don’t want me…”
“I want you like I always wanted you… Every second by my side makes me want you even more”, will declare Jove.
Forget about Miriam, Juma, and try to enjoy your beloved! 👩❤️👨 And please don’t fight anymore!