People like us? Rafa Kalimann makes an unusual revelation and leaves fans shocked: “I have it!”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She really talks! While answering a series of quick questions on his Instagram Stories, Rafa Kalimann showed that he is people like us and admitted that he has already created fake profiles on social networks to stalk others.

+ With a transparent skirt and a more open neckline, Mel Maia rolls and shows that her butt has grown

“Friend, do you have fake?”, asked a friend of Rafa, who filmed the presenter washing dishes while answering some questions from internet users. “To stalk people? Of course I do,” confirmed the celebrity.

Rafa Kalimann details recordings of Rensga Hits!

During the ‘Child Hope‘, which aired last Monday (15), actress Rafa Kalimann spoke for the first time about the process of preparing to live her character Palomain the new Globoplay series, Rensga Hits!

“I received the invitation, I went to Goiânia, with my friends… I had the first scene, my first moment with my friends. Really friends! They welcomed me very well! They taught me everything, all the time attentive, [falavam]: ‘Rafa, do it like this’. I ask a lot, right? I asked to go before the recordings […] I asked to stay longer on the recordings to know how it worked, what it was like inside a set, a studio…”, he revealed.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+Open relationship? Viih Tube and Eliezer are caught with someone else and scare fans

+João Gomes vents about the heavy routine of shows and reveals that he feels needy: “I miss it”

+Neymar is exposed by an influencer and makes an unusual comment: “I’m not dirty like these people”