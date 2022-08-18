Personalities mourn the death of journalist Armindo Antônio Ranzolin | Rio Grande do Sul

Her daughter, journalist and presenter of Jornal do Almoço, from RBS TV, Cristina Ranzolin, wrote on social networks about her father’s longing. Armindo Antônio leaves his wife Yara, children Cristina and Ricardo, grandchildren Henrique, Manoela and Antônia.

“I’m going to miss this hug a lot! Go in Peace, my Father!!! Infinite and eternal love!!!”, he wrote.

The wake is scheduled for 8 am this Thursday (18), at the Metropolitan Crematorium, in Porto Alegre. The farewell ceremony will be held at 15:00.

1 of 3 Armindo Antônio Ranzolin and his daughter, Cristina Ranzolin — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction Armindo Antônio Ranzolin and his daughter, Cristina Ranzolin — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction

In a statement, Grupo RBS mourned Ranzolin’s death. “Important figure of gaucho journalism and one of the most consolidated narrators in the state,” said the note.

“There remains a legacy of a very different, very different human and professional. A legacy of an example of greatness and generosity. and of a very differentiated, spectacular communicator and manager”, considered the executive president of Grupo RBS, Claudio Toigo.

Ranzolin’s son-in-law, the former player and former coach of Internacional and the Brazilian team Paulo Roberto Falcão paid tribute to his father-in-law in a publication on social networks.

“It was his voice that immortalized the great achievements of my life as an athlete and coach. It was his generous heart that won me over as a friend in our family relationship”, said Falcão.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB) offered condolences to family, friends and fans. “Rio Grande do Sul says goodbye to Armindo Antônio Ranzolin, a journalist who made radio history. Owner of a remarkable voice and one of the most remembered figures in Rio Grande do Sul sports journalism”, he said.

The mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), mourned Ranzolin’s death. “One of the most important names in the history of radio gaucho. His voice touched everyone when he immortalized the achievements of the Grenal duo and the national team. My sincere feelings to family and friends”, he said.

Authorities such as Senators Paulo Paim (PT), Luis Carlos Heinze (PP) and Lasier Marins (Podemos), who was Ranzolin’s colleague on the Guaíba and Gaúcha radio stations, expressed their regret over the journalist’s death.

2 of 3 Armindo Antônio Ranzolin at Rádio Gaúcha studios, where he worked for more than two decades — Photo: Emílio Pedroso/Agência RBS Armindo Antônio Ranzolin at Rádio Gaúcha studios, where he worked for more than two decades — Photo: Emílio Pedroso/Agência RBS

The Gaucho Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters (Agert) highlighted that Ranzolin “was one of the most brilliant professionals in the gaucho radio, having worked for several broadcasters in the sports areas and in daily journalism”.

Sports narrator, Ranzolin was remembered by football clubs in Rio Grande do Sul on social networks. Internacional recalled the story of the first Brazilian title, in 1975, broadcast by the announcer. Grêmio highlighted that Ranzolin “will live forever in the memory of its listeners”.

Juventude and the Gaucho Football Federation (FGF) also paid tribute to the speaker.

3 of 3 Tributes from Internacional and Grêmio to Armindo Antônio Ranzolin — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Tributes from Internacional and Grêmio to Armindo Antônio Ranzolin — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Commentator Ruy Carlos Ostermann, who shared numerous broadcasts with Ranzolin, recalled the friendship and cups they covered together.

“Ranzolin left us today and the feeling is of sadness for the loss of my greatest companion in the broadcast booths. Rest in peace my friend,” he wrote on social media.

Ranzolin’s trajectory is also recognized by the academy. Journalism professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) Luiz Artur Ferraretto, one of the coordinators of the Radio Studies Center (NER), highlights the professional’s performance on the air and behind the scenes of newsrooms.

“Greatest sports narrator in the history of Rádio do Rio Grande do Sul, a great manager. A guy who shone on all the radio stations he passed, he was the main sports narrator of Rádio Guaíba and Rádio Gaúcha at the height of the two stations. A human figure sensational, a genius guy. Nobody on the radio in Rio Grande do Sul shouted ‘goal’ like Armindo Antônio Ranzolin”, he told g1.

The commentator of RBS TV and from Rádio Gaúcha, Mauricio Saraiva, classified Ranzolin as “one of the most spectacular radio men in Brazil”.

Narrator Jader Rocha, from Grupo Globo, paid tribute to Ranzolin on social media. “I just found out about the passing of the genius and unparalleled Armindo Antônio Ranzolin. My reference, my inspiration”, he said.

“Ranzolin was a giant in everything he did. He was a giant as a narrator, manager, boss, human figure and citizen. Rest in peace, great master!”, highlighted journalist Antônio Carlos Macedo, from Rádio Gaúcha.