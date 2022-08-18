PF sees evidence of Bolsonaro’s crime in live on covid

President discouraged the use of masks during broadcast in which he associated vaccine against covid to AIDS

The PF (Federal Police) said there were indications that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) committed a crime during live held on October 21, 2021, in which it shared information about the alleged relationship between vaccines against covid-19 and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

The corporation sent this Thursday (Aug. Here is the full text (5 MB).

At live, the chief executive also discouraged the use of a mask against covid. According to the PF document, the president’s conduct can be classified as incitement to crime. The penalty is imprisonment for 3 to 6 months or a fine.

The PF also points out a possible misdemeanor by “cause alarm to third parties, announcing non-existent danger”. A misdemeanor is a criminal offense of lesser severity than the crime.

The corporation asks for authorization to formalize the indictments pointed out. The police suggest, however, that Moraes wait for the judgment of an appeal by the PGR (Procuradoria Geral da República) that contests the decision that initiated the investigation.

Another request from the PF is to hear Bolsonaro, in person or in writing.

In the report, delegate Lorena Lima Nascimento stated that the president’s statement in live promoted “total misinformation” and it was “potentially capable of producing an alarm” who had access to the content. “Such information would be taken as truth by those who viewed it, since it would be being propagated by the country’s head of state”declared.

Bolsonaro promoted the live alongside the head of the Ajudança de Ordem in his office, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid. He was also framed for possible incitement to crime.

The document mentions Bolsonaro’s statement about the use of masks in the Spanish flu. “Given the elements brought in the present investigation, Jair Bolsonaro, when propagating the information that ‘most victims of Spanish flu did not die of Spanish flu […] but of bacterial pneumonia caused by the use of masks’ freely, voluntarily and knowingly disseminated information that did not correspond to the original text of its source”said.

Read too: