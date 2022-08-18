PF sees evidence that Bolsonaro committed a crime by associating Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS

Report concludes that the Chief Executive encouraged the population not to adopt sanitary standards; The crime provides for imprisonment of up to six months.

Reproduction / Facebook Jair Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro insinuated in his live that vaccines against Covid-19 can develop AIDS



THE Federal police (PF) produced a report that the reporting team of Young pan obtained access where the body claims to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) committed a crime by insinuating that the vaccine against Covid-19 could develop AIDS. In the document, the PF concludes that the presidential demonstrations led spectators to breach health regulations stipulated by the government itself. If so, get vaccinated. Lorena Lima Nascimento, the delegate responsible for the case, asked the Court for authorization to indict the president and his assistant in the production of the materials disclosed, Lieutenant Mauro Cid. The crime of incitement can lead to a prison term of three to six months. “It is observed that the way of acting discussed in the INQ 4888 [da vacina] finds a lot of similarity with what happened in INQ 4878 [do vazamento de informações sigilosas]requiring for the validation of the speech (false or with fragments of the truth) that it be carried out by an influencer in a position of authority before his ‘audience”, says the delegate in the report.