PIS/PASEP will have a new value from 2023: surprising!

Due to the increase in the minimum wage in 2023, the value of PIS/Pasep will also change. See below how it will look.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

The federal government sent the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) in March this year with an initial forecast for the minimum wage in 2023 to R$ 1,293. Therefore, the value of the salary bonus will also be changed for employees.

That is, professionals will receive this amount according to the months worked. However, it is necessary to wait for the final inflation number. For this reason, the Constitution establishes that the readjustment of the minimum wage must not be less than that.

What is the proposal for the new minimum wage?

The proposal for the new minimum wage and the new value of the PIS/Pasep allowance will be based on an estimate from the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). If inflation is higher than the estimate of the index, the Federal Government will present a new option for the readjustment of the minimum wage of the bonus.

The forecast is that the increase to the minimum wage in 2022 will be in the amount of R$ 1,293 or R$ 1,302. Amounts vary according to INPC figures, but do not constitute a real increase above inflation.

How will the salary allowance be paid?

The payment of the PIS/Pasep allowance for the 2021 base year was scheduled to take place later this year. However, because of the Federal Government’s budget adjustments, the transfer schedule ended up being delayed. For this reason, the forecast is that the values ​​will be made available to workers only in 2023.

There is still no specific calendar or list on the PIS/Pasep allowance with base year 2022. Currently, there is a proposal on the e-Cidadania portal for the Federal Senate to provide the late payment until the end of this year. However, the idea is required to receive 20,000 votes to be discussed by senators, becoming a real proposal.

PIS/Pasep rules

The following are the eligibility rules for the benefit:

Minimum period of performance and work for 30 days, with a formal contract at the company;

Regular and updated registration with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year of the salary bonus;

The data must have been informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report or by eSocial.

It is important to remember that the amount will be calculated according to the months worked in the base year of said benefit. In this way, it is possible to calculate by dividing the value of the current minimum wage by 12 and multiplying by the number of months worked.

