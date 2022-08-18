Pix, Open Finance and Real Digital may be ON THIS system soon

Recent news promoted by the Central Bank, such as Pix, Open Finance and Real Digitalshould be integrated on a single system. Availability must take place until 2024. The statement was made by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, and verified by CNN.

The president of the Central Bank informs that the entity works so that the digitized financial services — such as Pix, Open Finance and Real Digital — are present in a single platform. In this way, users will be able to have an optimized experience.

According to him, “It is unreasonable to imagine that 3, 4 and 5 years from now people will still have to individually open the applications of the banks they have an account. That will not happen, it will be all integrated”.

According to the Central Bank’s intentions, the financial institutions applications must integrate the accounts that the user has in other banks. This platform must also make available areas related to the credit offers possible due to Open Banking.

The monetary authority also revealed that services could be performed offline.

Campos Neto declares that the banks integrate the process to develop the system with the financial services union. The statement took place last Thursday (11), during a lecture at Febraban Tech 2022.

The Open Finance

Open Finance is the standardized sharing of customer data and services between institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank. It is worth noting that this operation depends on prior approval by the person.

By sharing information, Brazilians can have access to these benefits:

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Find out which products and services are offered by banks and compare them;

Share transaction and registration information with the institution you wish, as long as it also participates in Open Finance;

Access various solutions that are developed by participating institutions; and

make your profile known to banks that you are not yet a customer, in order to allow them to offer products that have more to do with the citizen.

as a way of ensure safety of Open Banking, the monetary authority established strict rules — which must be followed by all participants. Data sharing takes place in an encrypted way, ensuring confidentiality and security.