PM arrests fugitive from Minas Gerais’ most wanted list

A fugitive for 13 years, Vitor Reginaldo Rosa was located in Divinpolis (photo: MPMG/Disclosure)

Less than 24 hours after the release of the list of the most wanted fugitives in Minas Gerais, the Military Police (PM) managed to arrest one of the fugitives. The criminal is an elderly man, 72 years old, wanted for the murder of his ex-wife in Alfenas, in the south of Minas. He was located on the afternoon of this Wednesday (17/08), in Divinpolis, a municipality in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, which is about 250 km from where the crime took place. Vitor Reginaldo Rosa had been on the run since 2009, when he committed the crime. in front of her own daughter, then 14 years old. He was on the list of the “16 most wanted criminals”, released by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) on the same day of his arrest.

The list contains photos and names of convicts or fugitives from the municipalities of Alfenas, Araguari, Belo Horizonte, Buritis, Espinosa, Carmo do Cajuru, Cataguases, Conceio das Alagoas, Frutal, Janaba, Joo Pinheiro and Novo Cruzeiro.

Criminals are perpetrators of rape, drug trafficking, murder, femicide, theft and robbery. According to the PM, their arrest is a priority due to the seriousness of the conduct, preventive detention, social repercussion of the crimes, among other aspects.

The MPMG Busca program, started in 2021, is a joint effort coordinated by the Operational Support Center for Criminal Prosecutors (Caocrim), with the aim of complying with outstanding arrest warrants.

what femicide?

Feminicide is the name given to the murder of women because of their gender. That is, they are killed for being female. Brazil is one of the countries where most women are killed, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The typification of the recent femicide crime in Brazil. The Feminicide Law (Law 13.104) came into force on March 9, 2015.

However, femicide is the highest level of domestic violence. It’s a hate crime, the tragic outcome of an abusive relationship.

What does the Feminicide Law say?

Art. 121, paragraph 2, item VI: “It is considered that there are reasons for being female when the crime involves:

I – domestic and family violence;

II – contempt or discrimination against the condition of women.”

What is the penalty for femicide?



According to 13,104, of 2015, “the penalty for feminicide is increased from 1/3 (one third) to half if the crime is committed during pregnancy or within 3 (three) months after childbirth; against a person under 14 (fourteen) ) years, over 60 (sixty) years of age or with a disability; in the presence of a descendant or ancestor of the victim.”