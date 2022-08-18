Ponta Grossa will have 29 vaccination sites on D-Day against Polio | BNT

Ponta Grossa City Hall set up a large structure for the D-Day of Polio Vaccination this coming Saturday. In all, there will be 27 health units and the Vaccine Bus – which will be next to Estação Arte – with service from 9 am to 4 pm. There will also be the application of vaccines at Vacinalar, a partner company of the action.
In Ponta Grossa, the goal is to vaccinate 95% of the more than 21 thousand children between 1 year and under 5 years old. The Health Foundation reinforces the importance of parents and/or guardians looking for health facilities to ensure immunization against Polio. The campaign aims to vaccinate children between 1 and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. It is necessary to bring the personal documents of the child and those responsible and the vaccination card.
VACCINATION LOCATIONS – SERVICE FROM 9:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
- ADAM POLAN – Alberto De Oliveira Street – (Palmeirinha)
- ALFREDO LEVANDOVSKI – Avenida General Aldo Bonde Esq. C/ Rua Lagoa Dourada – (Gralha Azul)
- ANTERO M. DE MELLO – Rua Darcy Taques De Araújo Esq. Neusa Rodrigues De Oliveira Street – (Rio Verde/Pitangui)
- ANTONIO RUSSO – Rua Saldanha Da Gama S/N (Almost Left C/ Avenida Balduíno Taques) – (Downtown)
- CARLOS RIBEIRO DE MACEDO – Rua Moacir Lazzarotto De Oliveira, Esq. Rua Arnaldo Szesz – (Pq do Café)
- CLEON FC DE MACEDO – Rua Adre Denis Quilty S/N (Near School) – (V. Rubini)
- CYRO DE LIMA GARCIA – Rua Adre Denis Quilty S/N (Near School) – (Workshops)
- EGON ROSKAMP – Rua Castanheira, 216 – (Santa Paula)
- ITAIACOCA
- JAVIER CEJAS ARZABE – Rua João De Barro – (Vila Real)
- JAYME GUSMAN – Nilo Peçanha Street (João Montes Filho Square) – (Vila Estrela)
- JOÃO DE OLIVEIRA BELLO (Guaragi)
- JOSÉ BUENO – Rua David Hilgemberg Júnior Left / Rua Alcindo Santana Nunes – (Jd Jacarandá)
- JOSÉ CARLOS ARAÚJO – Rua 14 Bis, S/N° (Next to the School) – (Cará-Cará)
- JÚLIO DE AZEVEDO – Rua Desembargador Lauro Lopes Esq. Rua Rocha Pombo – (Vilela Village)
- LAURO MÜLLER – Rua Tucano S/N ° – (Santa Maria)
- LUBOMIR A. URBAN – Rua Washington Luiz, 760 – (31 March)
- LUIZ CONRADO MANSANI – Avenida General Carlos Cavalcanti (Terminal Side – Old Cas) – (Uvaranas)
- LUIZ FERNANDO CO BRAGA – Rua Brasílio Itiberê – (Cristo Rei)
- MOTHER JOSEFA STENMANNS – Rua Bituruna, S/N – Vila Princesa – (V. Princesa)
- NILTON LUIZ DE CASTRO – Rua Alfredo Bochnia S/N (Fundos Da Crèche) – (Tarobá)
- OTTONIEL PIMENTEL DOS SANTOS – Rua Desembargador Westphalem, S/N – (Vila Cipa)
- ROBERTO DE JESUS PORTELA – Cruzeiro Do Oeste Street (Next to the School) – (Ronda)
- ROMULO PAZZINATO – Rua Prefeito Campos Mello – (Terminal Side – Old Cas) – (New Russia)
- SANTO DOMINGO ZAMPIER – Rua Ateneu Martins Fontoura – (Costa Rica)
- SHARISE ANGÉLICA ARRUDA – Rua Alzimiro Baptista Siqueira, S/N – (Recanto Verde)
- ZILDA ARNS – Rua Aguinaldo Guimarães Da Cunha S/N – (Pq N. Sra. Das Graças)
- VACCINE BUS (next to the Art Station)
VACCINATION PLACE – SERVICE FROM 9:00 AM TO 12:00 PM
VACCINATE – (Rua Joaquim de Paula Xavier, 440, Estrela)
