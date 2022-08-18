Porsche 911 GT3 RS arrives in Brazil for R$ 1,769,000

The long-awaited new generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally here. With orders already started in Brazil, but with no date for import, the model costs R$ 1,769,000 without any options. However, the brand has reserved two different packages for the country, one of them free of charge.

The Clubsport package is free and includes a steel roll cage behind the seats, a portable fire extinguisher and a six-point seat belt for the driver. The Weissach, with no disclosed value, replaces the hood, roof, mirror housing and parts of the airfoil with carbon fiber to reduce weight.

The roll cage is also made of carbon fiber and there are anti-roll bars. In addition, the paddles for gear changes on the steering wheel receive magnet technology from competitions. Along with this package, the owner of the 911 GT3 RS can also opt for magnesium wheels. In all, the package saves 22 kg on the Porsche’s total weight of 1,450 kg.

It has a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine with 525 hp and undisclosed torque. It features new camshafts with modified cam profiles. In addition, the intake system and valve actuation follow the scheme used by Porsche in competitions.

Ceramic and double clutch

The seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission has a shorter ratio and the three-radiator kit has been replaced by a central one in place of the front trunk. As a result, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS reaches 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and only stops accelerating at 296 km/h.

It brings standard ceramic brake system to Brazil, while abroad it is optional. There are 410mm discs at the front and 390mm at the rear. The alloy wheels are forged and wear 275/35 R20 tires at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear.

Also noteworthy is the active aerodynamics system, with movable rear spoiler and front skirt that create ground effect of up to 860 kg at 285 km/h. Under braking the system also helps by creating air resistance, but at high speeds it activates the drag reduction system with the flat rear wing.

