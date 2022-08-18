Post-Credit scene responds to a long discussion of MCU involving Captain America

The biggest doubt about Steve Rogers’s life was finally answered!

This Thursday, it arrived at Disney+ The first episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesthe newest series of Marvel Cinematographic Universe. With very good humor, the series presents us Jennifer Walters, the cousin of the emerald giant, who ends up gaining the same powers as the cousin due to a blood transfusion. And already in its first episode, the series brings a great revelation about the sex life of the captain America.

The first chapter of the series brings us the history of origin of Jennifer and shows more of the relationship between her and Bruce Banner. Taking advantage of the status From the cousin as a avenger, she spends the entire episode trying to pull out curious information about Captain America: After all, Steve Rogers lost his virginity before disappearing?

Throughout the episode, she returns to this question several times, but becomes increasingly frustrated by her cousin’s refusal to answer. However, in the post-credit scene of the episode, Bruce finally tells the truth: Steve Rogers had lost her virginity with a girl while using use (The excursions he made to sing and dance, acquiring money for allied forces on the battlefield).

The identity of the woman with whom he had his first relationship was not revealed, although fans already suspect that they can be any of the dancers who accompanied him in the performances. It is worth remembering that, despite being in love with Peggy Carterthey never had “the dance” until Steve returned in time after the events of Avengers: Endgame to spend the rest of her life beside her.

On the other hand, it is interesting that She-Hulk is already so inserted in Marvel Cinematographic Universe In such a fun way. The first episode has already answered a question of years of fans, but we know that the next chapters should bring even more references and connections – so we can see which next avenger will have secrets revealed throughout the series…

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is displayed weekly in the Disney+, on Thursdays.

