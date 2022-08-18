Powerful! Flamengo and two more Brazilians enter the list of the most valuable clubs in the world

The European leagues have the most valuable squads in the world, player transfers have millionaire figures. In this last window, for example, midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni, was hired by Real Madrid for 80 million euros, which represents more than R$ 422 million at the current price. However, the most expensive signing in football was precisely in Europe, when Paris Saint-Germain invested 222 million euros (821 million reais at the time) in the Brazilian, currently the values ​​would reach more than R$ 1.171 billion. Surprising numbers, and it is also worth noting that, in the last window, Real Madrid would have offered 160 million euros, R$988 million at the price at the time, and was not successful in the negotiation.

Currently the most valuable club in the world is Manchester City, from the Premier League, and is valued at no less than 1.02 billion euros, or R$ 5.39 billion at the current price. Followed by Paris Saint-Germain, which has a market value of 926.75 million euros and Bayern Munich, which has experienced an increase in value and today is the third most valuable with a value of 870.23 million euros and it is clear that with so many figures it would not be difficult for UEFA competitions to have the main players and those who constantly feature in major prizes such as the Ballon d’Or.

But it is wrong that Brazilian clubs escape the list of the most valuable in the world. On the contrary, Brazil does not only have the three most valuable squads in South American football, with Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG closing the TOP 3 of Conmebol, which still has Corinthians and in fourth place, Brazilian clubs are among the 100 most valuable in the world and if they competed in European competitions they would appear in the ranking of the most expensive squads within the five leagues of the Old Continent as well.

With the reputation of those who do good business, but do not measure efforts to close great signings, Flamengo was the team that invested the most in the last national transfer window that closed last Monday (15). The Rio club spent R$ 87.5 million to make one-off signings, closing with just four new reinforcements, namely striker Everton Cebolinha, midfielders Vidal and Pulgar and side Varela.

The club was also responsible for the most expensive transaction in Brazilian football this window, with the arrival of Everton Cebolinha. Rubro-Negro signed a contract to pay a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros (R$ 72.5 million), and the amount disbursed can be even greater if the athlete reaches some goals, reaching 16 million euros. (R$ 85.9 million).

On the Palmeiras side, alviverde invested R$ 84.2 million in the signing of midfielder Bruno Tabata and forwards Merentiel and José López. Rubro-Negro and Verdão are the owners of the biggest investments in the transfer window, even though they are in the other half of the table in terms of number of signings.

With the injection made by the clubs with the hiring of new reinforcements, the Flamengo squad is valued at 164.4 million euros, around R$ 861 million, according to a survey carried out by Transfermarkt, a portal specializing in the ball market. The values ​​make the carioca club among the 20 most valuable in all six major leagues in Europe, if it participated in the competitions.

Considering Transfermarkt values, Flamengo surpasses Bournemouth as the 20th most expensive squad in the Premier League, with the Cherries squad valued at 160.4 million euros (R$ 840 million). In La Liga, he would take the position of Getafe CF, which is 10th, valued at 128.40 million euros. Same position in Serie A overtaking Torino FC (€146.95 million), In the Bundesliga he would be ninth ahead of SC Freiburg (€149.55 million), in Ligue 1 he would be seventh, in the position of RC Lens (€ 126.40 million), in the Liga Portugal would be fourth, in place of Sporting Clube de Braga (€109.73 million).

The Palmeiras squad is valued at 156.85 million euros, around BRL 821.5 million and the Atlético-MG squad has a market value of 128.05 million euros, around BRL 670 million and would be within of the best ranked in Spain, Germany, France, Italy and Portugal.

Another important detail, in the ranking of the 100 most valuable players in the world, Flamengo is 60th, Palmeiras is 62nd and Atlético-MG 72nd. In addition to the three, Corinthians also enters the list being the 89th with a squad valued at 106.45 million euros, placing Brazilians among the most powerful clubs in the world, at a financial level.