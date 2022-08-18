Project suspends 15.5% readjustment of health plans authorized by regulatory agency

08/17/2022 – 11:59

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies For Ivan Valente, the ANS does not fulfill its role of inspecting health plans

The Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) 173/22 suspends the decision of the board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), last May, which approved the 15.5% readjustment for individual and family health plans. The index is valid for the period from May 2022 to April 2023.

The suspension proposal, pending in the Chamber of Deputies, is by deputy Ivan Valente (Psol-SP). For him, the decision of the ANS is a measure contrary to the public interest and the fundamental rights of citizenship.

“The approval of the readjustment makes clear the protection given [pela ANS] to health plan operators, clearly violating their role of inspection and regulation of the sector, showing that it does not have any independence to regulate the supplementary health system in the country”, said Valente.

The authorized adjustment affects about eight million beneficiaries, which represents 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil, according to ANS.

Procedure

Before going to the Plenary of the Chamber, the project will be analyzed in the commissions of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).



Know the process of legislative decree projects

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Roberto Seabra