PVC brings exclusive backstage and anticipates coach name for 2023 at Corinthians

O Corinthians could see his title chances in 2022 get even further reduced after Wednesday night (17). Needing to reverse a score from 2 to 0 in favor of Atlético-GO, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Timão needs to beat the opponent from Goiás by three goals if it doesn’t want to be only with the Brasileirão in dispute.

In view of the latest results and performances, some questions about the work of coach Vítor Pereira began to emerge, both in the press and in part of the crowd. Gaviões da Fiel even met with the coach through some of its leaders to hear his explanations, but also to demonstrate that they are willing to support him.

And although the moment is not favorable for the coach, Vítor seems to have the support of the Corinthians board. The journalist’s information PVC, of Grupo Globo, is that despite a possible elimination in the Copa do Brasil, President Duilio Monteiro Alves wants to renew his contract with the Portuguese for 2023. After the turn of the year this is what should happen, in case the coach accepts a new contract.

“As much as it is difficult to guarantee situations for coaches in Brazilian football, the Corinthian word is that Vítor Pereira will be the coach until the end of the year, regardless of classification or elimination in the Copa do Brasil. contract for 2023”he wrote PVC on your blog at GE