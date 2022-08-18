Quaest poll: Lula has 45% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 33%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB), with 6% and 3% of the votes, respectively

Lula and Bolsonaro are favorites for the 2022 elections, according to polls



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the race for the presidency with a 12 percentage point advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL), current president and candidate for reelection. The data are from the Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday, 17, which show Lula with 45% of voting intentions, against 33% for Bolsonaro in the first round, scheduled to take place on October 2. The results are from the stimulated scenario. That is, when the names of candidates are presented. In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT) receives support from 6% of respondents, being technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB), which appears with 3%. The survey also includes six other candidates for the Palácio do Planalto, but who did not score: Felipe d’Avila (Novo), José Maria Eymael (DC), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lucia (PSTU). Whites and nulls reach 6%, the same proportion of those who did not know how to respond.

In a second round scenario between Lula and Bolsonaro, the study of voting intentions shows that the PT would win with 51% of voter support, against 38% for the current president. In this situation, blanks and nulls reach 7% and undecided remain at 4%. This Wednesday’s Quaest survey is the first survey by the institute after the start of new payments for social programs from the federal government, such as the Auxílio Brasil of R$600, an increase in Vale-Gás, Pix Caminhoneiro and a taxi driver voucher of R$1,000 per month. , among other benefits. The well-known Goods Package, which amounts to R$ 41 billion from the Union, is the government’s bet to leverage Bolsonaro’s candidacy less than two months from the 2022 elections. However, in comparison with previous data from Quaest, the scenario is of few changes. On August 3, Lula scored 44%, against 32% for Bolsonaro, which shows a variation within the margin of error and, therefore, no growth for both. The Quaest survey this Wednesday, 17, heard 2 thousand people between the 11th and 14th of August. The margin of error is three percentage points and the study is 95% confident.