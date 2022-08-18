Quaest survey: data bring three good news for Lula and Bolsonaro

17 August 2022 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, APR/AFP photo caption, Quaest survey shows a stable scenario in the dispute between the two best-positioned candidates: Lula and Bolsonaro

Released this Wednesday (17/8), the most recent survey by Quaest Consultoria signaled a scenario of relative stability between the two best-positioned candidates in the race for the Presidency of the Republic: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The national survey is the first carried out by Quaest after the beginning of the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, one of the main campaign banners of Jair Bolsonaro. 2,000 people were heard in person between the 11th and 14th of August. The extended benefit began to be paid on August 6th.

In comparison with the previous poll, however, the scenario remained unchanged: Lula leads with a 12 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro.

However, a detailed analysis of the data shows some trends that should be celebrated by both Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s campaign leadership.

See three good news for Lula and for Bolsonaro that the Quaest survey pointed out.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Bolsonaro was overtaken by Lula in the Southeast

Lula: data show leadership and stability

After the start of payment of the expanded Auxílio Brasil (from R$400 to R$600), in early August, the former president’s allies imagined that there would be a decrease in the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro. The data, however, show stability and maintenance of the distance in relation to the last survey.

In the poll released last week, the difference between the two was 12 percentage points. Now the difference remains the same. Lula had 44% of the voting intentions and went to 45%. Bolsonaro had 32% and went to 33%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 6% of voting intentions and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%.

This leadership by Lula has been maintained since at least November 2021, the most distant moment captured and disclosed by Quaest in this Wednesday’s survey.

At the time, PT appeared with 48% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 21%. Since then, Lula has fluctuated to 45% while Bolsonaro has reached 33%.

In the simulation of the second round against Bolsonaro, Lula remained with 51% of the voting intentions (same percentage as in the last poll) while the president fluctuated upwards from 37% to 38%.

Lula passes Bolsonaro in the Southeast

According to the survey, Lula passed Bolsonaro in voting intentions in the Southeast region. In it are the two largest electoral colleges in the country: São Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively. Together, the two states have more than 50 million voters, which is almost a third of the total voters in all of Brazil, estimated at 156 million.

In the previous poll, Lula and Bolsonaro appeared technically tied with 37% of voting intentions, each, in the region. Now, Lula has 39% and Bolsonaro, 35%.

For the PT campaign, overcoming Bolsonaro or not “losing much” in the region is fundamental to the strategy of winning the elections.

In the 2018 race, Bolsonaro beat then-PT candidate Fernando Haddad in all four states in the region: Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, With increased hunger in his government, Bolsonaro has few votes among the poorest

Lula grows in the electorate that receives Brazil Aid

Despite fears that the “turbined” Brazil Aid would give more breath to Bolsonaro’s campaign, data from the latest poll show that Lula has grown among voters who receive the benefit.

In the previous Quaest poll, Lula had 52% of voting intentions in this segment. In the most recent survey, Lula has 57%. Bolsonaro, in turn, had 29% of voting intentions among those receiving the aid and now appears with 27%.

The Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 began to be paid at the beginning of this month and, according to the legislation, will be valid until December. Despite this, both Bolsonaro and Lula have already promised that they will maintain the value of the benefit at R$ 600 in 2023.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Data show apparent consolidation of the evangelical electorate around Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro: President grows among evangelical electorate

Data from the new Quaest survey show that Bolsonaro has further expanded his voting intentions among the evangelical electorate.

In the previous survey, he appeared with 48% in this segment and now appears with 52%. Lula, in turn, had 29% and now appears with 28%. The gap that was 19 percentage points is now 24.

Among Catholics, the advantage continues with Lula, who had 51% and now has 52%, while Bolsonaro has remained stable with 27%.

Among those who profess other religions or who claim not to have one, Lula remained with 53%, the same percentage as in the previous survey. Bolsonaro, in turn, went from 20% to 23%.

The committees of both campaigns understand the evangelical electorate is strategic. Estimates indicate that a third of voters are in this segment and, in 2018, according to the Datafolha Institute, 59% of them voted for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro grows among young people

Another good news for Bolsonaro is the apparent growth of his voting intentions among the youngest voter.

A few months ago, artists and intellectuals who supported Lula made a wide campaign for young people to take out voter registration and vote in these elections in an attempt to expand the advantage that the PT had in this segment of the electorate.

Data from the Quaest poll, however, show that the gap between Bolsonaro and Lula may be narrowing in this range.

In the previous poll, Lula had 44% of the voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 31%, a difference of 13 percentage points. Now, Lula appears with 42% and Bolsonaro with 34%, a gap of eight percentage points.

Assessment of economic scenario improves

Another positive data for Bolsonaro’s campaign is the assessment that those interviewed by the survey made about the economic scenario.

Historically, political scientists and election experts argue that a positive assessment of the economy tends to benefit those seeking re-election.

Compared to the previous survey, the percentage of people saying the economy got worse in the last year dropped while the number of people saying the economy improved grew.

In the previous survey, 56% of respondents felt that the economy had worsened in the last year. Now the percentage is 52%.

At the other end, the percentage that assesses that the economy improved in the period went from 20% to 23%.

The downward trend was registered in two of the three income groups surveyed by Quaest: those who receive up to two minimum wages and those who receive between two and five minimum wages.