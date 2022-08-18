Quaest survey: data bring three good news for Lula and Bolsonaro

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Quaest survey: data bring three good news for Lula and Bolsonaro 2 Views

Montage with photos of Lula and Bolsonaro side by side

Credit, APR/AFP

photo caption,

Quaest survey shows a stable scenario in the dispute between the two best-positioned candidates: Lula and Bolsonaro

Released this Wednesday (17/8), the most recent survey by Quaest Consultoria signaled a scenario of relative stability between the two best-positioned candidates in the race for the Presidency of the Republic: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The national survey is the first carried out by Quaest after the beginning of the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, one of the main campaign banners of Jair Bolsonaro. 2,000 people were heard in person between the 11th and 14th of August. The extended benefit began to be paid on August 6th.

In comparison with the previous poll, however, the scenario remained unchanged: Lula leads with a 12 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro.

However, a detailed analysis of the data shows some trends that should be celebrated by both Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s campaign leadership.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

One of the few to fly to Russia, Emirates increases flights to Moscow

One of the few options to arrive in Russia today, from the West, Emirates has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved