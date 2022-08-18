Radioactive accident at Russian-occupied power plant could reach Germany, says Moscow | Ukraine and Russia

Russia said on Thursday (18) that a radioactive accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant – the largest nuclear plant in Europe, currently occupied by Russia – could hit Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Moscow also said it may close the plant in southern Ukraine if Kiev continues to bomb the plant. Ukraine denies – Russian and Ukrainian forces exchange accusations about the authorship of the attacks.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s radioactive, chemical and biological defense forces, Igor Kirillov, said in a statement that the technical system at the Zaporizhzhia plant was affected by an attack.

In the event of an accident, Kirillov said, radioactivity “will cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

RADIOACTIVE THREAT: Attacks on Europe’s biggest nuclear plant put world on alert

The plant was occupied by Russia in March and has since been spared the war. In recent weeks, however, Russian forces have blamed the Ukrainians for attacks on the plant.

Kiev has used the strategy of attacking points occupied by Russia on its own territory, but denies bombing Zaporizhzhia and claims that Russia is responsible for the attacks.

Faced with the great concern that the possibility of a radioactive disaster has generated in the international community, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, will go to the plant this Thursday (18) to check the conditions of the plant.

The UN has already stated that the situation of the nuclear plant is serious, and the risk of an accident is great.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also warned of “a very real risk of nuclear disaster”. The IAEA also stressed that this is the first time that there has been a war in a country with a powerful and well-established nuclear power grid.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is responsible for about 20% of Ukraine’s electricity.