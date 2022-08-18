Rally of the “brick” FIIs? Funds accumulate average appreciation of 6% in August and signal recovery

“Brick” real estate funds – which invest directly in real estate – have been the most affected in recent years by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, however, the long-awaited resumption of these FIIs began to show signs, with the portfolios registering an average appreciation of 6%. The RBR Properties fund alone (RBRP11), which invests in logistics warehouses and corporate slabs, rose almost 27%

The theme was one of the highlights of this Tuesday’s edition (16) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of Felipe Sangalli, investor relations manager at Bresco Logística (BRCO11).

In Maria Fernanda’s assessment, a set of factors explain the recent appreciation of “brick” FIIs, which goes from July deflation to the end of the cycle of hikes in the national economy’s basic interest rate to Selic.

Last month, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was negative by 0.68%, while part of the market already considers that the Selic – currently at 13.75% per year – has reached the top or should have a residual increase at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in September.

“Given the scenario, investors’ perception may be that the time has come to start focusing more on ‘brick’ funds, which are heavily discounted”, says Maria Fernanda.

With the reduction in the movement of people during the pandemic, some FIIs – such as those in malls and offices – had reduced revenue and saw their shares lose value on the Stock Exchange. The migration of investors from variable income to fixed income – more profitable with the rise in the Selic – also helped to bring down the shares.

According to a weekly report by Itaú BBA, FIIs of corporate slabs are being traded, on average, for 74% of the book value. Shopping malls and office funds also trade between 91% and 93% of fair value, as indicated by the average P/VPA (price over book value) indicator of the survey.

In Otuki’s opinion, the environment for variable income has become more friendly in recent weeks with the news related to the cooling of inflation – even if temporary – and the possibility of the end of the interest rate hike. The combination triggered a trigger in investors, points out the economist.

“’Something I have to buy so I don’t miss out’, investors must think, who until then were afraid of the economic scenario”, suggests Otuki. “This eventual attitude also explains some of this movement in recent weeks”.

The Ifix – index of the most traded real estate on the B3 – accumulates ten sessions in a row, with an accumulated appreciation of 3.6% in August. Only “brick” FIIs rose, on average, by 6.3%, according to the Teva Index of Brick Real Estate Funds.

In view of the discount level seen in many funds, Sangalli, from Bresco Logística, recalls that the correction was already expected, but not at a level as fast as it has been.

“Those who entered the market in the last month have already had good results and Bresco Logística itself rose more than 6% in the last month”, he highlights. “The point is that the market, as always, anticipates itself and the investor who wants to have the possibility of these gains also has to anticipate”.

Among the ten biggest increases in the month, nine are from “brick” funds and there are no “paper” funds – which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate sector. RBR Properties (RBRP11) tops the list of August’s biggest gains, returning nearly 27%. Check out the complete list.

ticker Background Segment Return in August (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Logistics/Corporate Slabs 26.97 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro 17.15 BRCR11 BC FUND Corporate/Commercial Slabs 15.16 KFOF11 Kinea FoF foF 14.69 XPIN11 Industrial XP logistic 14.45 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs 13.13 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate Corporate Slabs 12.61 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 12.55 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics 12.02 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 11.05

Source: InfoMoney

In the Tuesday edition of League of FIIs, Sangalli also spoke about the fundamentals of Bresco Logística, the fund most recommended by analysts in the last 12 months. produced by InfoMoneythe program airs every Tuesday at 7 pm on InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

