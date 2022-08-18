Read the review of 45 of Segundo Tempo, Luiz Villaça’s new film

Nostalgia pitfalls aside, it is a fact that in adolescence we keep many of the formative experiences not only of our adult identity, but also of our frustrations. The freshness of youth is always amplified by the freedom of the many possibilities that, with the passage of time, naturally disappear. Therefore, it is treacherous to use what could have been, but was not, as a refuge for today.

45 of the Second Halfthe director’s newest film Luiz Villaça (Where do I see you from), uses a friendship rescue plot as the basis for a sensitive message of carpe diem which, precisely, confronts this nostalgic escapism. Sensitive and reflective, the long part of the humor of the unusual to plunge into a very human and believable emotional crescendo, ending up in recurring dramas of modern daily life. In its structure and content, the production emulates the return journey from the fantastic to reality, but proposes that this awakening process does not have to be just a painful rupture.

Who embodies this idea is Pedro (Tony Ramos), a chaotic restaurant owner very proud of his Italian heritage, who finds himself in crisis, old and a bachelor, when his business seems to collapse for good. Understanding that there is no reason to live anymore, he decides to choose a good day to commit suicide – if all goes well, with the palm trees being Brazilian soccer champion — and warns two friends from 40 years ago with whom he ended up meeting because of a report: Ivan (Cassio Gabus Mendes), a lawyer of moneyed bigwigs, and Mariano (ary france), a priest in crisis of faith.

The surprise at the career choices of both, the former a militant anti-system idealist, and the latter a first-rate foul-mouthed, just doesn’t overcome the strangeness of a reunion so late. When he sees his friends for the first time, Pedro still treats them as if they were the same boys he played soccer with at the traditional high school in São Paulo. Dante Alighieri. The two, embarrassed by the dissonance between who they were and who they’ve become, sort of go with the flow, embracing the farce in the hope that it will be enough to change the suicide’s plans.

Despite the years apart, it is almost symbiotic the way in which this whole cycle of falsehood ends up bringing the trio together again, complemented by Pedro’s dishonesty with himself. More than trying to convince Ivan and Mariano that he is as resolute as he is calm with the decision to end his own life, Ramos’ character wants to convince himself that he is not overcome by despair, sadness and loneliness. And that the attempt to make a last contact with two people who marked him is not a cry for help, but an invitation to enjoy himself.

Thus, dysfunctional, the trio departs for a dive into an unreal past, visibly tainted by the blurred vision of nostalgia, but which ironically forces them to face even more painfully everything that is wrong in the now. 45 of the Second Half wears the nostalgia of escape, but reveals it as an alert. By taking an exaggeratedly romantic look at yesterday, Pedro, Ivan and Mariano see today become so unbearable that only two logical responses emerge from this pain: resignification or death. As one of them has already made his choice in advance, the decision would be left only to the other two.

And that’s where the script, signed by Villaça and Leonardo Moreira, reveals its greatest strength: the healthy injection of a certain cynicism into the typical romantic idealism of dramatic comedies. if 45 of the Second Half comforts and inspires with a beautiful message, as is customary in the genre, it is not without recognizing that part of the beauty of life is in the pains we endure and the mistakes we overcome, but that it is the right of human beings to make their own judgment about it of value — even choosing to end this cycle. Instead of establishing a direct confrontation with the question, positioning the living to suffer as a compulsory state of being, the film chooses to retort it with a reminder: no one needs to go through everything alone and, as long as the whistle doesn’t blow, there is still time to change the game.