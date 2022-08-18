Real Madrid agree Reinier loan to Girona | international football

Reinier will play at Girona this European season. Real Madrid agreed to loan the midfielder revealed by Flamengo to the Catalan club, recently promoted to the first division of LaLiga, until June 2023. The teams will share the salary of the 20-year-old.
Girona won a competition with two other Spanish teams in the first division: Valladolid, chaired by Ronaldo Fenômeno, and Almería.
Reinier performed with the Real Madrid team, but did not go to the pre-season in the United States with the squad – Photo: Getty Images
Girona project was the difference
The project shown by Girona, which is commanded by the Spanish coach Miguel Sanchez, weighed in the choice of Reinier, considered a young scholar, practically of attacking football and with modern methods.
Reinier spent the last two seasons at Borussia Dortmund. The German club even made a purchase offer worth a total of 17 million euros to Real Madrid during the season break, but the offer was refused.
Real Madrid follows the policy of not getting rid of Reinier. The club bets on the player’s development, now closer, in the Spanish elite. The midfielder’s contract with the club runs until 2026.