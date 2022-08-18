“Received a verbal offer”; Corinthians can sell Vagner Mancini’s ‘baby’ after contact from Russia

The conversation between the parties has not yet reached paper, especially since an official proposal has not been made to Timão.

O Corinthians showed its strength and secured the classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, beating Atlético-GO by 4 to 1 inside the Neo Química Arena, reversing the result. The team led by Vítor Pereira knew the need to score goals, since they had lost the first game, in Goiânia, by 2 to 0, that is, they could not have any other posture than to attack.

With 3 goals from Yuri Alberto, who disenchanted, Timão will now face Fluminense, which passed through Fortaleza. On the other side of the bracket, Flamengo eliminated Athletico-PR and awaits the result between São Paulo and América-MG, which will face each other this Thursday (18), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, after a 1-0 Morumbi.

off the lawns, the board also continues to work, so much so that it has been receiving contacts from outside Brazil. This time, as reported by Globo Esporte, a proposal from Russian football by Matheus Davó, who is on loan to Bahia, has arrived. The Bahians, however, are entitled to equal the values ​​to remain with the attacker.

If Alvinegro accepts the Europeans’ offer, the Northeastern team is entitled to a showcase fee. Right now, the conversation between the parties has not yet arrived on paper, as the paulistas have not received an official proposal, but they have a verbal offer for the attackerwho came to be a starter in some matches when Vagner Mancini was the coach.

Unable to gear up at Parque São Jorge, playing only 7 games and scoring 2 goals, Davó was loaned to Guarani, also passed through Philadelphia Union (USA) and São Bernardo until he landed in Cidade Tricolor to defend Bahia in April this year, where he is the team’s top scorer in the Brazilian Series B, with eight goals.