Reduced Motorcyclist Import Taxes and 6 more items

Two of the products that will have reduced taxes are airbags to protect motorcyclists and whey proteins.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) of the Ministry of Economy announced, this Wednesday (17), the reduction of import taxes of seven items for Brazil. Three of them are airbags to protect motorcyclists, whey proteins and food supplements.

The items will be included in Mercosur’s List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff (LETEC), according to a report published this Wednesday by CNN Brasil.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Lactalbumin (which includes concentrates of two or more whey proteins) will have a reduction in the rate, from 11.2% to 4% in imports.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“With the inclusion in Letec, import tariffs on these items – which ranged from 11.2% to 35% – will be zeroed or reduced to 4% as of the 1st of September,” Gecex said in a note.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.