Regina Volpato and Leão Lobo shake up the program when they hear strange noises: “Voices from beyond!”

A strange moment marked this Wednesday’s (17th) schedule of “Mulheres”, an evening attraction on TV Gazeta, led by Regina Volpato, when she and her colleagues on the bench began to suspect strange voices and noises. Intrigued and not knowing where those sounds were coming from, they began to speculate, even talking about supernatural.

It all happened at the moment when columnists Leão Lobo and Arthur Pires were talking about the latest edition of Criança Esperança, when, suddenly, they began to hear strange voices and unusual noises for that time. Volpato commented on what he had just realized and had confirmation from his colleague: “I’m also hearing something”said Arthur.

Without wanting to speculate too much, the presenter suggested the supernatural: “Voices from beyond!”, she opined. The most curious came next. The three continued the chatter about Globo’s special benefit and once again Regina interrupted the discussion to say that she heard the noises. “I think it’s in another studio. There’s someone talking in the other studio”said Arthur, assuming there was recording nearby.

“But nothing happens in the other studio at this hour! It’s just us!”, replied Volpato. His colleague Leão Lobo also made his assessment: “They’re recording… Or else ‘they’ came to visit us”, joked the columnist. After the program, Regina Volpato explained, in a conversation with the portal Em Off, what happened there: “It was recording the program ‘Você Bonita’ with Carol Minhoto, for the 7th of September, and the voices from the other studio were leaking into our program”explained the presenter.