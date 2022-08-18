Renato plans to kill Tadeu to stay with Zefa and proposes a deal with a dangerous jagunço: “end him”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Renato (Gabriel Santana) he will turn out to be a much worse guy than his father. That’s because the young man will decide to kill Thaddeus (Jose Loreto) to be with Zefa (Paula Barbosa). For that, he will propose a deal with a jagunço of the worst kind.

In the next chapters of nine o’clock soap opera, Renato will start to be interested in Zefa. This feeling, by the way, will only grow after the young woman goes back to work on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm. On occasion, several times, he will harass her, but she will always reject the boy.

Due to Zefa’s passion for Tadeu, Renato will go to the extreme and decide to end his life. At this point, it is worth noting that Tenório will have hired a gunman to end the lives of Maria Bruaca, Alcides and Zé Leôncio’s family. The young man will take advantage of the jagunço to propose a deal.

“We could handle this service while they’re away“, Renato will suggest. “In what way?“, will ask Teodoro, the gunslinger. “Starting with the Tadeu guy. Shall we finish him off, the two of us?“, will ask the squatter’s son.

On another occasion, Tenório will tell his son that he doesn’t want him to become a gunslinger. Renato, in turn, will confess that he is crazy about Zefa and wants to get Tadeu out of his way at any cost.

It is worth noting that the scenes were aired in the original version of the 1990 soap opera, and Globo should follow the same sequence.

wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.