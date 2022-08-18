Renault Duster: new entry version is announced

Renault announced this Wednesday (17) that the Zen version of the Renault Duster will no longer be offered to give way to the Intense 1.6 manual. This new configuration is priced at BRL 109,390 and brings a series of new equipment compared to the previous one.
Check out the changes:
|Equipment
|Renault Duster Zen 1.6
|Renault Duster Intense 1.6
|PRICE
|BRL 108,090
|BRL 109,390
|Streaming
|CVT
|Manual
|manual air conditioning
|YEA
|YEA
|start-stop
|YEA
|YEA
|Electric windows and locks
|YEA
|YEA
|Ramp start assistant
|YEA
|YEA
|Stability and traction control
|YEA
|YEA
|Height adjustment in the driver’s seat
|YEA
|YEA
|8″ multimedia center
|NO
|YEA
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|NO
|YEA
|Reverse camera
|NO
|YEA
|16″ alloy wheels
|NO
|YEA
|fog lights
|NO
|YEA
|cruise control
|NO
|YEA
|rear parking sensor
|NO
|YEA
Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual 2023
The new version of the model is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, but there is the more expensive 1.6 Sce CVT XTronic option. On the other hand, the Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual comes with an eight-inch multimedia center, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, in addition to a reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, cruise control and sensor. rear parking.
The new touchscreen multimedia center had already been announced in June and is the same as the Oroch pickup.
The 1.6 SCe naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has a maximum power of 120 hp and torque of 16.2 kgfm. The top-of-the-line Iconic version has a variant with the 170hp 1.3-litre turbo engine and 27.5kgfm of torque.
see prices from the Duster 2023 range:
|Versions:
|Prices:
|Duster Intense 1.6 SCe MT5
|BRL 109,390
|Duster Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTronic
|BRL 118,590
|Duster Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTronic
|BRL 126,790
|Duster Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT XTronic
|BRL 141,290