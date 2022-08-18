Renault Duster: new entry version is announced

Renault announced this Wednesday (17) that the Zen version of the Renault Duster will no longer be offered to give way to the Intense 1.6 manual. This new configuration is priced at BRL 109,390 and brings a series of new equipment compared to the previous one.

Check out the changes:

Equipment Renault Duster Zen 1.6 Renault Duster Intense 1.6 PRICE BRL 108,090 BRL 109,390 Streaming CVT Manual manual air conditioning YEA YEA start-stop YEA YEA Electric windows and locks YEA YEA Ramp start assistant YEA YEA Stability and traction control YEA YEA Height adjustment in the driver’s seat YEA YEA 8″ multimedia center NO YEA Android Auto and Apple CarPlay NO YEA Reverse camera NO YEA 16″ alloy wheels NO YEA fog lights NO YEA cruise control NO YEA rear parking sensor NO YEA

Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual 2023

The new version of the model is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, but there is the more expensive 1.6 Sce CVT XTronic option. On the other hand, the Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual comes with an eight-inch multimedia center, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, in addition to a reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, cruise control and sensor. rear parking.

The new touchscreen multimedia center had already been announced in June and is the same as the Oroch pickup.

The 1.6 SCe naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has a maximum power of 120 hp and torque of 16.2 kgfm. The top-of-the-line Iconic version has a variant with the 170hp 1.3-litre turbo engine and 27.5kgfm of torque.

see prices from the Duster 2023 range:

Versions: Prices: Duster Intense 1.6 SCe MT5 BRL 109,390 Duster Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTronic BRL 118,590 Duster Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTronic BRL 126,790 Duster Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT XTronic BRL 141,290

