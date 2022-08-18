Renault Duster: new entry version is announced

Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual 2023, in silver color

Compact SUV gets new entry-level version
Image: Renault/Disclosure

Renault announced this Wednesday (17) that the Zen version of the Renault Duster will no longer be offered to give way to the Intense 1.6 manual. This new configuration is priced at BRL 109,390 and brings a series of new equipment compared to the previous one.

Check out the changes:

EquipmentRenault Duster Zen 1.6Renault Duster Intense 1.6
PRICEBRL 108,090BRL 109,390
StreamingCVTManual
manual air conditioningYEAYEA
start-stopYEAYEA
Electric windows and locksYEAYEA
Ramp start assistantYEAYEA
Stability and traction controlYEAYEA
Height adjustment in the driver’s seatYEAYEA
8″ multimedia centerNOYEA
Android Auto and Apple CarPlayNOYEA
Reverse cameraNOYEA
16″ alloy wheelsNOYEA
fog lightsNOYEA
cruise controlNOYEA
rear parking sensorNOYEA

Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual 2023

The new version of the model is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, but there is the more expensive 1.6 Sce CVT XTronic option. On the other hand, the Renault Duster Intense 1.6 manual comes with an eight-inch multimedia center, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, in addition to a reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, cruise control and sensor. rear parking.

The new touchscreen multimedia center had already been announced in June and is the same as the Oroch pickup.

The 1.6 SCe naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has a maximum power of 120 hp and torque of 16.2 kgfm. The top-of-the-line Iconic version has a variant with the 170hp 1.3-litre turbo engine and 27.5kgfm of torque.

see prices from the Duster 2023 range:

Versions:Prices:
Duster Intense 1.6 SCe MT5BRL 109,390
Duster Intense 1.6 SCe CVT XTronicBRL 118,590
Duster Iconic 1.6 SCe CVT XTronicBRL 126,790
Duster Iconic turbo TCe 1.3 CVT XTronicBRL 141,290

