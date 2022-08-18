Reporter asks Globo to resign after 19 years: ‘Disrespectful to me’

Reproduction / Instagram Lizandra Trindade resigned from Globo after 19 years

Lizandra Trindade resigned from Globo after 19 years working at the station. In a long outburst, the former reporter of the Meeting thanked her for the period of partnership with the audience leader, but confessed that she has not worked happily in recent years.

The journalist spoke of the girl’s dream, which was to work at a major broadcaster, where she had the best technical resources and the best professionals in the market, which helped her to become a good professional in the field.

“I made friends for life, interviewed relevant people, went to the World Cup and the Olympics, presented newspapers on the network. I was successful in the dream of the 8-year-old girl who wanted to be a journalist when she grew up. follows me and is not used to giving up”, commented Lizandra.

She does not deny that she had good years at Globo, in addition to having acquired a lot of experience in the house, but that these factors no longer motivated her as before.

“My experience was no longer a dream. Nobody gives up on such a long relationship when it is more good than bad. My story at Globo has an ultra-mega-hyper positive balance. But not the last few years. Arriving to work without the usual joy was disrespectful to me.”

The journalist left Globo when Fátima Bernardes ended her story at the Meeting. She said that it took her a while to actually decide to leave the channel and also to accept that her resignation was not a giving up on her professional dreams and goals.

“At the center of my professional life there was a company. Today, I am there. With all my productive capacity and a priority sense of self-care. I overcame fear. And I assure you: there is courage in the formula of happiness”, he said.

The publication gained a lot of repercussion and a lot of public support. This Monday (15), Lizandra returned to make another post on the network, thanked the messages and even gave strength to those who want to take the same attitude as her.



*Collaboration by Amanda Moreira.


