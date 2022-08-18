Reporter vents about Globo’s resignation

Lizandra Trindade published a long outburst about her departure from the station and justified her decision after 19 years of contract with the channel.
247 – Reporter Lizandra Trindade published a long rant about her departure from Globo, where she worked for 19 years. She explained, through her Linkedin, that she resigned from the channel because she no longer had the joy to work and pointed out that it would be disrespectful to herself to continue on the network. The report is from the Metrópoles portal.
After talking about her trajectory at the station, Liziane says that, at the end of her saga at Globo, her experience at the station “was no longer a dream”:
“In the end, my experience was no longer a dream. Nobody gives up such a long relationship when it’s more good than bad. My story at Globo has an ultra-mega-hyper positive balance. But the last few years, no. Coming to work without the usual joy was disrespectful to me.”
“I needed time to accept the rupture, to understand that renewal is not giving up. On the contrary: giving up what was not good was not giving up on myself”, adds Trindade.
