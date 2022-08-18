Reporter vents about Globo’s resignation

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Reporter vents about Globo’s resignation 0 Views

Lizandra Trindade published a long outburst about her departure from the station and justified her decision after 19 years of contract with the channel.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Tati Diniz, famous businesswoman, dies at 44

Reproduction/Instagram – 08.18.2022 Tati Diniz dies of cancer, aged 44 A famous entrepreneur, Tati Diniz …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved