Researchers say they have solved mystery of consciousness

One of humanity’s most intriguing themes, consciousness, has received a new contribution from the scientific community. The physicist Dr. Nir Lahav and philosopher Dr. Zakaria Nehme published an article in which they reveal the relativity of this very curious physical phenomenon.

The ability of the human being to create consciousness is a really obscure topic, as it is related to the subjectivity of each one, such as the ability to feel, think and be. It is interesting to think that when people are awake and aware, they experience and react to the world and to themselves differently than when they are asleep.

The question that remains is: How does the brain create this experience and which area is responsible for it?

The paper’s author and physicist at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, Dr. Nir Lahav comments that “our conscious experience cannot originate from the brain, and indeed, cannot originate from any physical process”. This proposal breaks common sense on the subject, since most of the research carried out treats the brain and brain activity as a crucial point of consciousness. For the researcher, conscious experience in our brain cannot be found or reduced to neural activity.

University of Memphis philosopher Dr. Zakaria Nehme, and collaborator on the study, claims that “the feeling of happiness, for example, creates a specific neural pattern in the brain, but it does not signify the feeling of happiness”. [de felicidade], it just represents it”. This is the central argument that supports the hypothesis of the article. For them, it is not possible to reduce the conscious experience of what is felt, of the personality or of what is thought, in any brain activity, when we can only find correlations between these experiences.

Consciousness as a relative phenomenon

According to the researchers, this issue should be faced in a purely physical way. When the assumption about consciousness changes and it is assumed to be a relative phenomenon, the mystery surrounding consciousness naturally disappears.

In the article, the authors develop a conceptual and mathematical framework that starts from the perspective that consciousness is relative. According with the doctor. Lahav, lead author of the paper, “this phenomenon should be investigated using the same mathematical tools that physicists use for other known relativistic phenomena.” Therefore, the analysis will depend on the reference point of each one, the tools and methods used along the way.

In summary, the article presents that different physical measurements in different frames of reference show different physical properties in these frames, even though they measure the same phenomenon.

