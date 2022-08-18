Rival of São Paulo has mall as an asset for SAF

Opponent of São Paulo, today (18), at 21:00 (Brasília), at Independência, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, América-MG will be able to show how financial organization is essential for a change in level on the national scene. Without any hype, Coelho faces a heavyweight rival with an eye on a spot in the competition’s semifinals for the second time in three years. The first leg, at Morumbi, ended with a simple 1-0 victory for Tricolor.

After having lived some years of “up and down” in Serie A, the team has accumulated notable achievements in recent seasons, given that the administration of América-MG values ​​balanced accounts, salary on time, and was one of the first to express the desire to become SAF.

América is without its second consecutive year in Serie A after accession in 2020 – the same year in which the team was the sensation of the Copa do Brasil by eliminating Corinthians in the round of 16 and Internacional in the quarterfinals. The team faced Palmeiras in the semifinals and was eliminated from the tournament in a heroic campaign, which earned the club R$18 million. This season, the team played in the Libertadores for the first time in its 110-year history.

Increase in revenue

The 2021 balance sheet, approved in April this year by the club’s Deliberative Council, pointed to a collection of BRL 98.8 million and a deficit of only BRL 4.7 million. In 2020, the year of access and the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil, the club’s revenue had been less than double that of last year, totaling R$ 46.4 million.

The deficit is considered small, since there are several clubs that are in a situation of high indebtedness. Aware that it cannot compete economically with other powers, Coelho learned lessons after not being able to stay in Serie A at other times. The board opted for the assembly of a sustainable cast and with the insertion of players from the base, rejecting the considered “medallions” and establishing a ceiling of investment and salaries.

The main increases in revenues in 2021 were related to broadcasting, image and performance rights, which reached R$72.2 million. It is worth remembering that Coelho ended 2021 in eighth place in Serie A, with 53 points, which leveraged the values. In addition, the increase in sponsorship was significant: in the first year in the elite, Coelho jumped from R$ 1.8 million to R$ 14 million in partnerships

América-MG players celebrate the goal against Corinthians in the 2020 Copa do Brasil Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

How is SAF doing?

América registered the SAF in January of this year and, since then, has been in talks with potential investors to negotiate the percentage and value of the shares for the control of football. As it does not have an astronomical debt like other clubs that have negotiated with other investors, such as Cruzeiro, Botafogo and Vasco, América has adopted caution and patience to close the deal.

Last month, the president of the SAF, Marcus Salum, explained in a press conference why no agreement had been reached. The manager seeks a deal that changes the level of American football, but that can return to the control of the club in case of failure.

“Percentage is not the big problem, because everyone knows what América would do in a negotiation. Value is a problem, and it’s not the value of the initial investment, it’s the value of the investment in football from the moment I sign. I want to guarantee that football will have a much higher level than it has today, otherwise it makes no sense to do the SAF. And the security that we can, in case of any problem, regain control of the club”, he said.

Patrimony

América has its own CT, as well as another field in the city of Santa Luzia, located in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. Before, the place was used to install the base, but it was leased to União Luziense, which sent games from Module II do Mineiro there. The 2021 balance sheet also points to the ownership of a 70,000 m² plot of land in the city of Contagem (MG), which, according to América, is involved in negotiations with MRV Engenharia.

América still has a stake in a large shopping center in Belo Horizonte. This is because the land where the shopping complex was built belonged to the club and the collection was part of the negotiation, since the club has two leased stores.

Recently, América took over the administration of the Independência stadium. The arena belongs to the club and had been ceded to the government until 2037, due to the costs of renovating the stadium supported by the state. As a result, Independência was being managed by the Luarenas concessionaire, which chose to return the administration to the Government of Minas before the end of the contract and was transferred to Coelho.