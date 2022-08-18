Roberta Miranda declares herself ‘trisexual’ and recalls dating a transvestite: “First and only passion”







Roberta Miranda, singer and songwriter Photo: @robertamiranda

Roberta Miranda65 years old, defined himself as “trisexual“. Although sexuality is not officially classified like the others, it was the way the singer found to express that she is a fan of free love and that she has even dated a transvestite named Luz Del Fuego.

“I was very young, I was about 16 years old and she was about 20, 21 years old. It lasted about four months, but we really fell in love. It was the first contact I had with someone with a sexuality between masculine and feminine. I even created a joke, saying that ‘whoever eats everything doesn’t go hungry’ (laughs)”, said Roberta Mirandain an interview with the columnist of metropolises Leo Dias.

With a 36-year career, the singer argued that the only reason she has not exposed this romance before is that she is usually very private with her personal life, out of respect for herself and her family, which used to be much more conservative in the past.

Despite having kept it under lock and key, Roberta Miranda reinforces that the relationship with Luz Del Fuego was one of the most important in her life. “It was my first and only passion. I lost touch, but many years later I saw her, no longer working as a transformist and she took a swing”.

After meeting Luz Del Fuego, according to the singer, the only reason that prevented her from continuing her love was her family. The pressure inside the house was something strong for the artist to bear at that moment. “My mother couldn’t know. She didn’t understand, she asked, ‘Why is this woman after you?'”.





Roberta Miranda at the beginning of her career Photo: @robertamiranda

Despite currently talking openly about his sexuality, Roberta Miranda reinforces that his novels are a subject he does not like to expose. Without fear of criticism, in times of the internet, she feels shielded.

“No one can judge anyone. And if they try to do it to me, I say: ‘It’s my life, the body is mine, I’m not asking to borrow yours.

“It’s not that I’m living my sexuality more fully now, I’ve always lived that,” he said. “But I’ve always been reserved, coming from a stricter family, and I respected that a lot. And, as my analyst says, some fantasies have to stay in fantasy.”