Roberta Miranda reveals romance with transvestite and family prejudice: “merciless”

Always reserved with her personal life, Roberta Miranda decided to open her heart and her home to talk about everything that happened in her career and about hidden romances, which have always been taboo among curious fans.

The artist spoke with journalist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, and explained that, when her mother died, she took an oath, but that she needs to break it because there are several taboos and prejudices involved.

“I have an oath on my mother’s bedside, and it’s something I need to break. It’s a subject that gets me a lot. Parents and siblings were merciless to me, so I didn’t know where to run or what to do. business is boy, girl, transvestite”, he said in an interview published this Wednesday (17).

The famous one detailed how her relationship with the transvestite was: “I even dated a transvestite, it was wonderful. I had the complete: half woman and half man. We fell in love, but I was a baby.” The end of the relationship occurred because of constant fights with the mother.

trisexual

Roberta, still in the conversation, said that she does not identify completely with bisexuality, but with trisexuality, which is when a person is attracted to three or more genders.

“It’s… bisexuality. I joke that I’m trisexual. Whoever eats everything doesn’t feel like it. It was a beautiful experience [o namoro com a travesti]. My mother never saw me with women, and she didn’t understand either. The boys I was dating were greeted in this very rude way and they would pull away,” she said.