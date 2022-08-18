Roberta Miranda reveals trisexuality and romance with transvestite

Born into a family that controlled her actions, Roberta Miranda never spoke about her sexuality to fans, but she opened up and defined herself as trisexual at age 65.

Among some revelations, the singer said that she dated the transvestite and dancer Luz Del Fuego and explained that a “bed oath” made to her mother prevented her from talking about the subject beforehand.

“It’s something I need to break. It’s a subject that gets me a lot. Parents and brothers were merciless with me, so I didn’t know where to run and what to do. I don’t know if my business is boys, girls, transvestites…”, told in an interview with Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

The mother’s constant questions about her relationship with Luz Del fire caused the relationship to end. “It was wonderful. We fell in love, but I was just a baby.”

Recently, Roberta began to talk more about her sex life and revealed that the loss of her virginity, at the age of 14, was a “terrible and traumatizing” experience. In “What Story Is This, Porchat?”, she also revealed that her brothers were strict about their love life.

At home, he lived a difficult childhood. In addition to having family-controlled behaviors, she watched her father abuse alcohol. “I don’t even drink to play,” she concluded about the consequences of these traumas.