Ronaldo lists 3 things that need to change for Liga do Brasil to get off the ground and gives a deadline for definition

Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’ has directed Cruzeiro since the beginning of the year, when he bought 90% of the club’s SAF

in command of cruise since you purchased 90% of SAF (Sociedad Anónima de Futebol)Ronaldo is in favor of the creation of a Liga do Brasil and believes that the definition of the next steps of the project will take place “until the end of the year”.

In statements published this Wednesday (18) by the ge website, the “Phenomenon” pointed three things that need improvement for the Brazilian League to be a success: Financial fair play, coaching change rule and turf pattern.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“Here we have no financial control, which is the main thing for Brazilian football to evolve. Sending three, four coaches away in the year is a waste of money“, said the leader, who continued his notes.

“Brazilian football does not have a turf pattern. Therefore, you play in the Southeast with one type of turf, in the Northeast with another type, and in the South another. , it’s like going to cart on asphalt“, said Ronaldo.

“Ball speed slows down a lot with grass, football gets slower. There’s a feeling that it’s more cadenced football, slower to European football, it’s more because of the lawnwhich is not suitable”.

Ronaldo believes that the professionalization of a Brazilian league is the “only way” for the country’s football and says that the idea of ​​those studying the project is to copy successful models that already exist in Europe.

“Brazilian football is not going to invent anything. What is being talked about is copying existing and successful models. is to take the 40 clubs, from the First and Second Division, and this League manage Brazilian football. And manage the Brazilian team and arbitration and Copa do Brasil as well. The creation of the League comes with a series of benefits for the clubs, which Brazilian football will turn the page and will reach a higher level”.