Russia denies having ‘heavy weapons’ at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – News

Russia’s defense ministry denied on Thursday that its army stores “heavy weapons” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhizha nuclear plant, which has recently been bombed.

“Russian troops do not have heavy weapons in the plant complex or in the surrounding areas. There are only units responsible for security,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Russian Armed Forces are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” the statement added.

He also accused the Ukrainian government of planning a “provocation” for Thursday at the site, during a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.





Moscow believes that Ukrainian artillery units intend to fire at the plant and then accuse Russia of causing a nuclear accident.

Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging accusations since late July over the recent bombings of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which raised fears of catastrophe.

Kiev accuses Moscow of storing heavy weapons at the plant and using the site as a firing platform against its army positions, but the Kremlin denies it.

At Russian troops took control of the plant in early Marchshortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

To ensure the site’s security and allow for an inspection mission, Antonio Guterres and the US government announced a proposal last week to establish a demilitarized zone around the plant.