SAF still in 2022, holder may leave and more

Credit: Pedro Souza / Galo Agency / Atlético

For those who are passionate fans of Galo, Atlético-MG’s day today was a full plate, with a lot of interesting news and everything is summarized for you here at Torcedores.com

Atlético-MG today had news about the SAF of the Minas Gerais club revealed by GOAL and with a wealth of details, such as the date to be joined, the value that Galo seeks to receive and the ideal model to follow. According to GOAL, the ideal model being studied by Atlético-MG is the one used by its own rival, América-MG. The deadline is also bold and close to happening, still in 2022, at the end of the year.

The amount asked for 50% of Atlético-MG’s football shares is in the region of R$ 1 billion and would make the Minas Gerais club an even greater financial power than it is today. At the end of last year, in an interview, the president of Atlético-MG spoke openly about the subject.

“We are going to prepare Atletico a lot for a possible move to SAF. It is not a simple process. But it will be extremely necessary for the big clubs in Brazil in our understanding. An understanding of mine, Rubens, Rafael, Renato Salvador, Ricardo Guimarães, José Murilo”, said Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG at the time.

Holder can leave

The loss in the cups had a negative influence on Atlético-MG’s cashier in the season and, therefore, the sale of players still in 2022 is not ruled out by the club, as reported by reporter Thiago Fernandes, at Donos da Bola MG.

“Atletico are even thinking of selling some players this season. For Atlético, it would be interesting, as long as they are acceptable values”, said Thiago Fernandes, during the Donos da Bola MG, this Monday (17).

A frequent target of polls, Nathan Silva displeases a good part of Atlético’s fans. So far, the club guarantees that it has nothing or no official proposal to negotiate. However, it has already stipulated an amount that would facilitate an eventual exit.

“A survey of 5 million euros arrived. Atletico do not release. For less than 8 million euros he does not leave the club”, reported Heverton Guimarães.

“Our financial situation is very delicate. The need to generate income has never been denied, but it is not enough for what Galo faces in difficulty. At the end of the year, we will evaluate the need to sell more athletes and replace the model we have today”, said football executive Rodrigo Caetano recently.

Atlético-MG today: Eduardo Vargas’ future on the agenda

With a fine and being left out of Galo’s last games, Chilean Eduardo Vargas seems to be going through a turmoil at Atlético-MG and the chance of leaving the club ahead of schedule is real.

Torcedores.com found that Cuca is irreducible and, therefore, does not intend to give the Chilean new chances. Authorized to look for a new club, Eduardo Vargas evaluates an offer from Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia.