Salman Rushdie’s Attacker Is Surprised To Find Out The Writer Is Alive

The man accused of trying to assassinate novelist Salman Rushdie in New York claimed to have loathed him for “attacking Islam” but denied contact with Iran or that he had read the entire book. Satanic Versesaccording to an interview published by The New York Post this Wednesday (17).

The 75-year-old writer was stabbed ten times last Friday (12) during a public literary event. The attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, was born in the US and is considered by experts in Islamic radicalism as a sympathizer of Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.





In the brief interview with the New York Post, Hadi, who is being held in a prison in Chautauqua (in upstate New York), expressed surprise that Rushdie survived the attack.

He also avoided, on the advice of his lawyer, stating whether he was inspired by the fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 calling for the writer’s murder, although he made clear his sympathy for the former Iranian leader.

“I respect the Ayatollah. I think he is a great person. That’s all I will say on the matter,” said the defendant, who denied having any contact with Iran or the regime’s hard wing.

Of the book that prompted Khomeini to issue the assassination order more than three decades ago, Hadi added: “I read a few pages. I didn’t read everything from cover to cover.”

On the other hand, he said he spent some time watching Rushdie’s YouTube videos: “I saw a lot of conversations. I don’t like people who are fake.”

The attacker also said he learned of the event Rushdie was attending when he saw an ad online months ago and expressed his dislike of it with repeated phrases such as “I don’t like him” and “he’s someone who attacked Islam, attacked his beliefs, your faith system.”

About the aggressor, son of Lebanese immigrants, more details were known today in an article in The New York Times that gathers testimonies from his acquaintances describing him as lonely, isolated and quiet.





The suspect’s mother says that in 2018 he returned from a trip to the Middle East very focused on being faithful to Islam and that he says he doesn’t want to hear from him anymore.

Rushdie remains in serious condition in a Pennsylvania hospital and details about his health are scarce, but his son said he no longer needs assisted breathing and was rated “eloquent” yesterday when questioned by police.



