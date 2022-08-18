Samara Felippo counters follower after moral lesson: “I don’t owe you satisfaction”

Criticized for her behavior, Samara Felippo counters a follower and reflects on female freedom

This Wednesday (17), the actress Samara Felippo gave a nod to a follower after receiving an unpleasant criticism on her social media profile.

It’s just that, after sharing more sensual clicks and even having fun in the company of friends, the artist received a barrage of criticism. One of her followers even asked what her ex-husband (the father of her daughters) thought of her new phase.

“I want to start with this comment I received and then, to illustrate, skip it. I think it’s important to bring it here. Reflect: Why does a free woman bother so much? Every time I post photos or stories like this, they come with these types of comments,” started her.

“People, women in general, in this digital age really think they have the right to send direct messages giving opinions that were not asked for, regarding my motherhood, my attitudes, my way of wanting to live, my ideologies, and also always behind the ‘but you are a public person, now bear it’.”, vented.

Felipe He also said that many women do not live their lives freely because of this type of judgment: “You can even enter the directs and comments of whoever you want, distill judgments, dictate your standardized and conservative rules, of how that person ‘should’ or not behave, but remember how mediocre you are being”shot.

“DON’T OWE SATISFACTION”

Sincere, the artist also said that she is extremely capable of taking care of her home, her daughters and, even so, paying attention to the woman she is. At 43 years old, she also assured that this is the phase in which she most feels herself.

“Lady, I don’t owe you satisfaction, I don’t owe any satisfaction in my life to the father of my daughters (aka ex), and my daughters think I’m an amazing mother. Free, happy, competent, director, responsible and very cute”, he wrote.

