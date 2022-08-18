Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G and Tab S8 Plus 5G in Brazil; see the prices

Officialized in the first quarter of this year by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series line arrived with three versions of tablets that focus on different target audiences, prioritizing a superior user experience for both entertainment consumption such as movies, series and music, as well as productivity for editing texts or spreadsheets. This family of laptops has three models: Galaxy Tab S8 5G, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra, with the entry-level variant of this generation having its availability started in Brazil in March, while the other devices arrive in the Brazilian market only this Wednesday. fair (17), about six months after the announcement.

















The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra encompass the South Korean giant’s advanced device ecosystem, arriving with powerful specs and improvements over their predecessors. In addition to tablets, the company also launched the new S Pen in the country, a smart pen that can be used in conjunction with laptops. Both share similar characteristics, but they also have unique features that make each of them stand out, especially on the internal hardware. As Sandra Chen explains, “The new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 family are portable and designed to provide maximum connectivity and mobility for consumers.”

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Equipped with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh ratethe Ultra variant stands out for delivering a huge front usable area that can be used to run multiple applications simultaneously through different tools. This screen is ideal for working and consuming media indoors or outdoors, being 30% more scratch resistant and 40% less prone to bending compared to the Galaxy Tab S7. The structure also received improvements and in this generation it uses the Armor Aluminum material in its composition, which ensures greater resistance to damage.

Going forward, this version comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with Samsung 4 nm lithography — along with Adreno 730 graphics and 16 GB of RAM for background processes, as well as 512 GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded via micro SD. The connectivity present in the more expensive model includes support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and entry into the USB Type-C standard. The battery that powers the S8 Ultra has 11,200 mAh capacity and 45W charging power, completing a charge cycle (0 to 100%) in 1h20. Other highlights include the dual front camera system — with a 12 MP wide primary sensor followed by a 12 MP ultrawide lens — and two rear sensors, including a 13 MP wide with AF mode and a 6 MP ultrawide, versatile set. capable of providing good photographic records.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

As it is a slightly smaller version, there are some downgrades in the technical sheet of this tablet, such as the reduction in screen size, with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED maintaining the WQXGA+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure good fluidity in animations system and compatible games. This version too comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with Samsung’s 4 nm lithography — along with the Adreno 730 and 8 graphics card GB of RAM for background processes, plus 256 GB of internal storage not expandable via micro SD.

price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G arrives in Brazil in Graphite, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G is available in Silver. The devices can be purchased from today, the 17th, for R$12,499 and R$8,999 respectively, in Samsung’s physical and online stores and in retail chains.

14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with resolution WQXGA+

120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

16 GB of RAM memory

512 GB of internal storage

Two front cameras: Wide lens with 12 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 6 MP sensor

Wi-Fi 6E, 5G and USB Type-C input

11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging

android 12

Dimensions: 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5 mm

Weight: 728g

12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

Two front cameras: Wide lens with 12 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 6 MP sensor

Wi-Fi 6E, 5G and USB Type-C input

10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging

android 12

Dimensions: 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm

Weight: 572g

