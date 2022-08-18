Santos fires Newton Drummond after a month in office; executive talks about ‘weird reason’ and shoots: ‘Disrespectful’

Santos fired football executive Newton Drummond, hired on July 13

Newton Drummond is no longer a football executivel do saints. The manager confirmed to ESPN on the morning of this Thursday (18) that he was fired by President Andrés Rueda.

According to ‘Chumbinho’, as the manager is known, this decision resulted in a loss of confidence after rumors that his son would be involved in negotiations in the club.

“That happened, I was fired at Santos. The President’s Allegation it’s weirdunfortunately, that he lost confidence in me after he received audio information from people saying that my son would be intermediating a possible negotiation in Santos. That’s impolite, it’s disrespectful”, said Drummond in contact with journalist Fabio Sormani, from ESPN.

“I am a football professional. I worked at Vascoat the Internationalat Chapecoenseat the coritibaand my son was never involved in any of that at all. The excuse, the reason, of the dismissal is bizarre and disrespectful. It affects the professional, the person. It would be much simpler, more correct, for him to say ‘look, I didn’t like your work’. Now, alleging that my son would be taking advantage of his father’s situation as an executive at Santos to try to do business, I will not admit that. It offends the man and my family. And that I will not admit.”

Newton Drummond was announced as an executive at Santos on July 13, leaving Vila Belmiro just over a month after his arrival. But even with the club’s active period in the transfer market, the manager had little influence behind the scenes on a day-to-day basis.

According to the ESPN, the last negotiations for reinforcements were conducted personally by Andrés Rueda, without the director having an active participation in the conversations. This happened in the hiring of luanborrowed by Corinthiansand from the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldogiven by MEX tigers.