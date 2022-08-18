Sarah Poncio is criticized for electoral campaign: ‘Now the favela is going up’

Influencer Sarah Poncio (Pros), a candidate for state deputy for Rio de Janeiro, is being criticized on social media for starting the campaign in low-income areas with the most vulnerable population in the state. The candidate, who appeared this afternoon among the most talked about topics of the moment on Twitter, declared more than R$ 2 million to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).
Yesterday, on the first day of the official start of the electoral campaign, Sarah announced that she had fulfilled her agenda in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, and shared photos hugging and talking to the population. From now on, candidates can ask for a vote and use the respective numbers that must be entered in the electronic voting machines.
On July 16, Sarah also released a video walking up the Rocinha favela in a bike taxi, taking pictures and walking around the community. She wrote in the caption: “Unique moments with amazing people”.
The young woman also recorded a video addressing the electorate in São João de Meriti and posted the footage on social media with her father, Pastor Márcio Poncio (Pros), who is a candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.
At the time, the candidate said that she managed to “see politics as a tool, as a way to transform people’s lives”.
Last month, Sarah also visited Morro da Providência, in Gamboa, and also published videos talking to the population and getting to know the local cuisine. She also traveled to Morro do Dendê, on Ilha do Governador, in the cachambi and Estácio.
O UOL try to contact the influencer. The note will be updated in case of return.
Check out some of the criticism of the candidate on social media in recent days:
“This candidacy of Sarah Pontio [sic] it’s VERY bizarre. The mine leaves Barra for Angra by helicopter, owes MILLIONS of taxes never raised its voice on social or racial agendas, the insta was just public and now she goes up the favela by mototaxi”, wrote one person. The post had almost 17 thousand likes on Twitter.
“Of course, to try to get elected in something, do this… Visit the favela, the most needy people because you can even be “humble”, but I’ve never seen you leaving your reality, your ‘little house’ before that. going to Rocinha, to the people who need someone the most, not only at the time of the election.