Sarah Poncio is criticized for electoral campaign: ‘Now the favela is going up’

Influencer Sarah Poncio (Pros), a candidate for state deputy for Rio de Janeiro, is being criticized on social media for starting the campaign in low-income areas with the most vulnerable population in the state. The candidate, who appeared this afternoon among the most talked about topics of the moment on Twitter, declared more than R$ 2 million to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Yesterday, on the first day of the official start of the electoral campaign, Sarah announced that she had fulfilled her agenda in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, and shared photos hugging and talking to the population. From now on, candidates can ask for a vote and use the respective numbers that must be entered in the electronic voting machines.

On July 16, Sarah also released a video walking up the Rocinha favela in a bike taxi, taking pictures and walking around the community. She wrote in the caption: “Unique moments with amazing people”.

The young woman also recorded a video addressing the electorate in São João de Meriti and posted the footage on social media with her father, Pastor Márcio Poncio (Pros), who is a candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

At the time, the candidate said that she managed to “see politics as a tool, as a way to transform people’s lives”.

Last month, Sarah also visited Morro da Providência, in Gamboa, and also published videos talking to the population and getting to know the local cuisine. She also traveled to Morro do Dendê, on Ilha do Governador, in the cachambi and Estácio.

O UOL try to contact the influencer. The note will be updated in case of return.

Check out some of the criticism of the candidate on social media in recent days:

“This candidacy of Sarah Pontio [sic] it’s VERY bizarre. The mine leaves Barra for Angra by helicopter, owes MILLIONS of taxes never raised its voice on social or racial agendas, the insta was just public and now she goes up the favela by mototaxi”, wrote one person. The post had almost 17 thousand likes on Twitter.

This candidacy by Sarah Pôncio is VERY bizarre.

The girl left Barra for Angra by helicopter, owes MILLIONS of taxes she never raised her voice on social or racial issues her insta was just public and now she goes up to the favela by motorcycle taxi — Millena Quintanilha ?? (@MillenaQC81) August 3, 2022

I die with the character of sarah poncio who cares about politics/country, mona lived on ostentation and now gets on the back of a mototaxi to enter the favela, goes to the sidewalk in caxias to pretend to be a people lol dying with the state deputy — junior (@juniudepaula) August 16, 2022

sarah poncio visiting favela by mototaxi with the new style black and baggy clothes is the most pathetic thing i will see today — bianca (@pateticat) August 9, 2022

Guys, Sarah Poncio’s election is a joke, the cat NEVER defended ANYTHING and now she goes up to the favela in a mototaxi and hugs the poor lol you have to have a lot of courage, see — Scar (@imannagabriella) August 17, 2022

“Of course, to try to get elected in something, do this… Visit the favela, the most needy people because you can even be “humble”, but I’ve never seen you leaving your reality, your ‘little house’ before that. going to Rocinha, to the people who need someone the most, not only at the time of the election.

Interactions in the publication of the candidate Sarah Poncio (Pros) in the favela of Rocinha Image: Playback/Instagram/@sarah

Sarah poncio candidate for state deputy is very funny. She’s walking on the hill, the favela, posting pictures in places that she didn’t even set foot before. I’ve always liked her but I find her such a great appeal — little lion (@mendesleaozinho) July 22, 2022

seeing Sarah poncio’s story makes me nervous, the woman was always posting things just inside the house and out of nowhere 24 hours hugging the poor lol — rayra (@rayrafigueiredo) August 17, 2022