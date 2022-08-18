Secretary of Health of the city of Northern SC is removed from office by Justice

After a complaint from the 3rd Prosecutor’s Office of the district of Canoinhas, in the North Plateau of Santa Catarina, the judge of the Criminal Court, Eduardo Veiga Vidal, accepted and immediately removed Kátia Oliskowski Munhoz Pires Batista from the position of secretary of Health in the municipality.

Kátia was denounced for favoring her father’s mother-in-law’s authorization for consultations and examinations. According to a complaint from the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina, the secretary disrespected the sequence of the waiting list registered in the System of Regulation of consultations and exams of the State of Santa Catarina (SISREG).

During the process, the MPSC reports that on November 25 and 26, 2021, the Municipal Health Secretary of Canoinhas, Kátia Oliskowski Munhoz Pires Batista, authorized via the Intermunicipal Health Consortium of the Contestado Region (CISAMURC), consultations and exams for the mother of his father’s companion.

On the same day, November 26, 2021, the patient consulted with a cardiologist. Three days later, on November 29, she underwent the examinations required by the doctor, which were again authorized by Kátia, via CISAMURC.

When asking for the secretary to be removed for cutting the SUS queue, prosecutor Luan de Moraes Melo pointed out that “it became evident that the authorizations made by Kátia for the referral of patients by CISAMURC observe only private judgments of convenience and opportunity, with the choice being and the purely discretionary release of the public agent, which is out of step with the entire public health policy”.

Also according to the complaint, “the documents for requesting consultations and specialized exams contained ‘authorized by secretary Katia’, which demonstrates the absence of standardization or criteria for removing patients from the SISREG queue and carrying out the referral by CISAMURC”.

Melo also pointed out that “the lack of organization, regulation and transparency in the waiting lists compromise the guarantees of equity and universal access, which guide public policy, allowing interference of all kinds, mainly political, as is the case in question”.

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina encourages several actions, such as the publication of Law n.17.066/2017 and Decree n.1.168,/2017, which forced the State and Municipalities of Santa Catarina to publish, on the internet, waiting lists for exams, consultations, surgeries and other SUS procedures.

The Public Prosecutor of the 3rd District Attorney of the District of Canoinhas was also emphatic in defending that “the regularity of the waiting lists of the Unified Health System in Santa Catarina is a historic achievement of our Public Ministry through the transparency of the queues. It is on the basis of this regularity that patients trust that their right to health and life will be fulfilled according to urgent medical criteria. That is why the fight against fraud must be as rigorous as the damage caused by the selfish and criminal acts of those who, invested in the public service, use it to decide, at their pleasure, who lives and who dies”.

Counterpoint

The report of ND+ Portal contacted the press office of the Municipality of Canoinhas, who reported that “the Municipality is complying with the decision and will later seek information about what happened in order to take the necessary and appropriate measures beyond what has already been determined.”

ND+ also spoke with secretary Kátia Oliskowski Munhoz Pires Batista, who highlighted that “he will comply with the court order and gather documentation proving that he was not irresponsible.”

“I will be removed from the position of secretary of health today (17), considering the authorization of consultation and exams to a 90-year-old patient who was waiting for an ophthalmological surgery and for the pre-anesthetic she needed these procedures. So, as has been done for several other patients to also ensure that they have access to surgery or procedures. However, someone understood that this patient, being the mother of my father’s girlfriend, is not entitled to SUS services and made a complaint. Therefore, I need this time to present the defense. Thank you all for the support so far. I’m sure I’ve always cherished equality of rights, equity of access. A fraternal hug to all”, noted the secretary, in a note on Wednesday night (17).