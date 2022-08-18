see coupons on amazon

Amazon is offering a series of discounts on PlayStation games. Whether for PS4 or PS5 games, the price gets even lower when customers use coupons PLAY50 (R$ 50 discount) and PLAY20 (R$ 20 discount) on the platform.

We have separated all the physical media that can be used with each of the coupons below. Remember to buy the products sold and delivered by Amazon to be able to use them.

PlayStation game discounts (with PLAY50 coupon applied)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 144.70;

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – from BRL 349.90 to BRL 169.90;

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection (PS5) — from R$249.90 to R$81.91;

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5) – from R$349.90 to R$149.90;

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – from R$249.90 to R$99.90;

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5) — from R$199.90 to R$149.90;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 143.51;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) — from BRL 349.90 to BRL 178.71;

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension — from R$349.90 to R$149.00;

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) — from BRL 349.90 to BRL 169.00;

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) — from BRL 249.90 to BRL 125.91;

Demon’s Souls (PS5) – from BRL 349.90 to BRL 199.90;

PlayStation 4 game discounts (with PLAY20 coupon applied)

Medievil – from BRL 119.00 to BRL 39.00 ;

God of War — from R$99.90 to R$49.90;

Concrete Genie — from BRL 119.00 to BRL 44.90;

Predator: Hunting Grounds — from BRL 149.90 to BRL 41.51;

Ratchet & Clank — from BRL 99.90 to BRL 37.59;

Gran Turismo Sport — from BRL 99.90 to BRL 39.90;

There is no estimated duration of coupons and other discounts on PlayStation games, so it’s good to take advantage of it while it’s still available. Keep an eye out here at MyPS so you don’t miss any of these promotions!