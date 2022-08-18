see if you receive an installment of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED today (18) and check the PIS 2022 CALENDAR

O PIS 2022 continues to be paid this Thursday (18) to some workers.

This is because, according to data released by the Ministry of Labor, about 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

PIS

O PIS is paid every year by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in private companies, and the pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

O PIS payment was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the 2020 salary allowance was only paid this year.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 was released in February and March who you worked for in 2020.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They have been enrolled in the program for at least five years;

Performed any remunerated activity for Legal Entities for at least 30 days in 2020;

They have up-to-date registration data;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table informs the amount that will be paid to the citizen, according to the number of months.

In general, the value of PIS 2022 ranges from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212.

The maximum amount of a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) is only released for those who have worked during the 12 months of the year.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

PIS 2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR



O PIS calendar defines benefit payment dates based on the beneficiary’s enrollment number, the NIS.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar 2022 allows the worker to withdraw PIS until the end of the year.

In this way, those who have not yet received PIS 2022, have until the 29th of December to remove the values.